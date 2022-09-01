New Global Marketing Director Appointed to Help Drive Eckoh's Business Growth

Eckoh, the global provider of Customer Engagement Security Solutions, has appointed Ruth Oakey as Global Marketing Director.

Oakey, previously Global Head of Digital Marketing at Atos, brings over 25 years' B2B marketing experience to Eckoh. She will be an invaluable asset in supporting Eckoh's successful growth as market leader in customer engagement data and payment security.

Oakey reports to CEO Nik Philpot, and has assumed responsibility for Eckoh's global marketing strategy and execution both in the US and the UK.

Nik Philpot, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to confirm Ruth as our Global Marketing Director at Eckoh. She has extremely relevant B2B tech and customer engagement marketing experience and brings a wealth of digital and technology marketing expertise that will really help us continue to drive forward our ambitious global growth plans."

Ruth has experience in directing marketing operations, leading cross-functional global teams, and delivering strategic marketing plans aligned to business success in the B2B arena. She is well-versed in account-based marketing, insight generation, and global go-to-market planning to achieve business objectives.

Ruth says, "It is an exciting time to join Eckoh, with its ongoing growth plans following its acquisition of Syntec. I am really looking forward to collaborating with the team; to build innovative and creative marketing ideas which will further drive new clients to Eckoh and support the business' impressive track record for customer retention."

END

About Eckoh

Eckoh is a global provider of customer engagement security solutions, supporting an international client base from its offices in the UK and US.

Their secure payment products help their clients take payments securely from their customers through multiple channels. The products, which include the patented CallGuard solution, can be hosted in the cloud or deployed on the client's site and remove sensitive personal and payment data from contact centers and IT environments. They offer merchants a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of fraud, secure sensitive data, and become compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) and wider data security regulations. Eckoh has been a PCI DSS Level One Service Provider since 2010, securing over $5bn in payments annually.

Eckoh's customer contact solutions enable enquiries and transactions to be performed on whatever device the customer chooses, allowing organisations to increase efficiency, lower operational costs and provide a true Omnichannel experience. Eckoh also assists organizations in transforming the way that they engage with their customers by providing support and transition services as they implement Eckoh's innovative customer contact solutions.

Eckoh's large portfolio of clients come from a broad range of vertical markets and includes retailers, healthcare, government departments, telecoms providers, utility providers, and financial services organisations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005517/en/