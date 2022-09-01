Submit Release
Freedom Wealth Alliance continues notable growth with the additions of financial advisors John Witczak and Tom Wozniak

The firm has experienced an active summer of growth, adding approximately $300 Million in assets under management since March.

Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor, partners with local wealth managers John Witczak and Thomas Wozniak.

“Our team continues to astound me with the level of growth we’ve achieved, and it is my personal mission to ensure we are partnering with advisors like John and Tom whose guiding principles align with our own,” said Kurt Rozman, president of Freedom Wealth Alliance. “Both John and Tom take our credo of being a people-first organization one step further into these policies of guiding with heart and strength. Their values, combined with our team-based approach to financial planning, leave me confident that this acquisition will be a mutually beneficial one”.

“As I continue to enhance my growth strategies and service offerings, joining one of the top advisory firms will allow me to better serve clients for years to come,” said Witczak. “Like me, Freedom Wealth Alliance is focused on providing a superior client experience, and we’re completely aligned with their guiding principles of clients and associates first”.

John Witczak and Tom Wozniak will brand under FWA and continue to operate business as usual with their current relationships. This is yet another of the flexible affiliation options Freedom Wealth Alliance is proud to offer as they plan to further expand their presence with the addition of seasoned wealth advisors.

About Freedom Wealth Alliance

Freedom Wealth Alliance is a Registered Investment Advisor providing multiple affiliation options for financial advisors seeking business growth and/or succession planning, operational excellence, and turn-key placement. FWA created this firm to reduce stress at all stages of a person's career. Freedom Wealth Alliance is a multi-custodial firm offering clearing services through Charles Schwab and/or LPL Financial. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Freedom Wealth Alliance, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

