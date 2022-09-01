Saskatchewan Municipalities Encouraged to Apply for Targeted Sector Support Funding

CANADA, September 1 - Released on September 1, 2022

Applications Accepted for Municipal Projects Focused on Regional Co-Operation and Good Governance.

Today, Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and the Targeted Sector Support (TSS) Steering Committee announced an intake of municipal grant applications under the TSS Initiative.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to offer this funding to Saskatchewan municipalities while working in partnership with our province's municipal associations," McMorris said. "The Targeted Sector Support Initiative provides municipalities with a unique funding opportunity to work collaboratively with communities in their regions and support projects that strengthen core governance and administration responsibilities."

The TSS Initiative provides cost-shared grants, up to 75 per cent on eligible costs, to municipalities partnering on projects focused on regional co-operation, capacity building and good governance. Applicants must be a municipal government and partner with at least one other community, such as other municipalities, First Nations and regional committees.

"Strong municipal governments foster strong hometowns," Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) President Randy Goulden said. "The TSS Initiative enables our hometowns to undertake projects that not only strengthen local governance but also enhance regional co-operation. We encourage Saskatchewan's hometowns to apply to improve their communities and the lives of their residents."

Since 2020, $6 million of provincial funds have been made available to Saskatchewan municipalities through the TSS Initiative. Grant applications are reviewed by the TSS Steering Committee, which consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations. TSS funds are administered by SUMA, on behalf of the TSS Steering Committee.

"In a time where budgets are tight, this is a great way to get some financial support to work on a wide variety of regional issues such as joint emergency planning, municipal administration training, water-sewer feasibility studies, and so much more. I would encourage all municipalities to get creative, think outside the box and work together to get those applications in," SARM President Ray Orb said. "Municipal revenue sharing is an integral part of strengthening municipalities across rural Saskatchewan. Funding such as the Targeted Sector Support Initiative helps to support inter-municipal cooperation resulting in more effective community governance for the betterment of all ratepayers in the province."

Applications for this intake will be accepted from September 1 to November 15, 2022.

Examples of previously approved projects include:

Training to enhance the governance skills of municipal officials;

Developing regional emergency plans;

Undertaking a municipal district feasibility study; and

Various other projects aimed at strengthening collaboration and co-operation among municipalities.

"New North is proud to be a partner of the Targeted Sector Support Initiative that helps increase municipal capacity, support good governance and promote cooperation among communities," New North Chairperson Georgina Jolibois said. "We encourage northern municipalities to apply for this funding."

Interested municipalities can learn more and apply at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/municipal-administration/funding-finances-and-asset-management/funding/targeted-sector-support-initiative or email info@targetedsector.ca for more information.

