Crop Report for the Period of August 23 to 28

CANADA, September 1 - Released on September 1, 2022

Producers worked hard to advance harvest before rain arrived last week and caused delays. Harvest progress is now at 23 per cent, up from 16 per cent last week and just behind the five-year average (2017-2021) of 26 per cent. The southwest and west central regions are the furthest advanced in their operations and some producers have reported they are close to finishing.

The southwest has 67 per cent of the crop now combined. The west-central region has completed 36 per cent, the southeast 16 per cent, the east-central nine per cent, the northwest six per cent and the northeast four per cent.

Sixty-six per cent of the winter wheat, 62 per cent of the fall rye, 74 per cent of the lentils, 66 per cent of the field peas, 46 per cent of the mustard, 51 per cent of the durum, 16 per cent of the spring wheat and eight per cent of the canola has now been combined. An additional 21 per cent of the canola and 13 per cent of the mustard is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Much of the province received rain this past week. Most areas in the southwest and west-central received very minimal amounts, while the other regions received enough heavy rain to lodge crops and further delay harvest. The Lake Lenore area received 92 mm, the Tisdale area 75 mm, the Foam Lake area 35 mm, the Mossbank area 23 mm and the Shaunavon area 10 mm. Rain will further delay crop maturity in areas where the crop is still very green. Producers in the driest areas of the province welcome the moisture, even if it means they must halt their harvest activities for a short period.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 55 per cent adequate, 15 per cent short and 18 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 50 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short and 20 per cent very short.

Most crop damage this past week was due to heavy rain, minor hail, strong winds and insects. The lodged crops could see quality downgrading and possible yield loss. There have been multiple reports of grain samples being denied at the elevator due to samples containing grasshoppers. Producers will have to clean their grain thoroughly before taking it to the elevator to sell.

Producers are busy swathing, desiccating, combining and hauling grain. Livestock producers are prepping for when they remove their cattle from pastures. They are also taking stock of their winter feed supplies and making decisions to acquire more feed or not.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online: Download Crop Report. https://www.saskatchewan.ca/crop-report.

Follow the 2022 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

