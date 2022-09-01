Bike and bird the Katy Trail near Jefferson City with MDC staff on Sept. 16

Jefferson City, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invite guests ages 15 and older to bike and bird on the Katy Trail Sept. 16. Participants will leisurely travel the Katy Trail near Jefferson City while keeping an eye out for birds.

This program is open to birders of all experience levels, but participants will need to bring their own bike, helmet, and binoculars. Some equipment can be provided by MDC staff. For questions, email Austin Lambert at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov.

Participants will meet at the North Jefferson City Spur parking lot of the Katy Trail.

This event runs from 9 a.m. until noon and requires prior registration. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tt.