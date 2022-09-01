Chromatography Market to be Worth $15339.60 million by 2030, with a 5.80% CAGR

Chromatography Market Overview 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the purpose of chromatography?

The objective of chromatography is to separate the various substances that make up a mixture. The applications range from a simple verification of the purity of a given compound to the quantitative determination of the components of a mixture.

Increase in the adoption of gas chromatography techniques in drug discovery process, surge in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques, and extensive applications of gas chromatography in various fields such as pharmaceutical industries, chemical & food industry, environmental testing laboratories, and forensic science are expected to drive the growth of the global gas chromatography market. On the other hand, high cost of gas chromatography equipment is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent advancements in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications are expected to create remarkable opportunities for the industry.

The global chromatography market size was valued at $8,706.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $15339.60 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a positive impact on the global chromatography market.

Chromatography is a powerful laboratory-based analytical method that has been employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn, boosted the global chromatography market.

The liquid chromatography segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the liquid chromatography segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global chromatography market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in various applications of liquid chromatography to the fields of pharmaceutical chemistry, bioanalysis, antibiotics, metabolomics, proteomics, drug analysis, medical sciences, and plant, agricultural, environmental and food chemistry. However, thin layer chromatography segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in application of thin layer chromatography (TLC) in various areas such as qualitative testing of various medicines such as sedatives, local anesthetics, anticonvulsant tranquilizers, analgesics, antihistamines, steroids, hypnotics.

The consumables segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global chromatography market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of consumables to separate, identify, and analyze various compounds such as vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030, while the accessories segment projected to have CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:-

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporatio

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation.

