Intersection Closure Scheduled for Nesbitt Drive and U.S. Highway 12 in Edmunds County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Contact: Bruce Schroeder, Aberdeen Area Engineering Manager, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be closing Nesbitt Drive at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 in Edmunds County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

The intersection is planned to be reopened at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The work consists of installing a new pipe at this intersection. Motorists should use alternate routes during this scheduled closure.



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-