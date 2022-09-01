Intersection Closure Scheduled for Nesbitt Drive and U.S. Highway 12 in Edmunds County
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
Contact: Bruce Schroeder, Aberdeen Area Engineering Manager, 605-626-7885
ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be closing Nesbitt Drive at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 in Edmunds County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
The intersection is planned to be reopened at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The work consists of installing a new pipe at this intersection. Motorists should use alternate routes during this scheduled closure.
