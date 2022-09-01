At 16% CAGR, Global Solid-State Transformer Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 240 Mn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
The Global Solid-State Transformer Market was estimated at USD 70 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 240 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Solid-State Transformer Market was estimated at USD 70 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 240 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.
Solid-State Transformer Market: Overview
Solid-State Transformer Market: Growth Drivers
In the coming years, the growing trend of incorporating SSTs in electricity D&T systems for efficient power system optimization will likely provide ample growth opportunities for the global SSTs market. This anticipated growth is caused by the growing use of smart transformers based on SST technologies in EVs and renewable energy production stations for electricity flow controllability as well as dc connectivity. Furthermore, SST systems have significant advantages, including increased load resonant capacity, most effective power management, bi-directional electricity flow, and numerous other advantages. These factors propel the increased use of SSTs in power generation systems, influencing market growth in the coming years.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Solid-State Transformer market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Solid-State Transformer market size was valued at around USD 70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 240 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the Power Solid-State Transformer segment was predicted to show hold market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on application segmentation, the Renewable Power Generation segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue contributor to the Solid-State Transformer market. The numerous infrastructure initiatives encouraged by developing nations to boost essential demand for commercial trade offer significant room for growth in this region’s Solid-State Transformer market. Compared to other countries, China is the most important contributor to the market. Japan and India are gradually expanding their markets.
The North American Solid-State Transformers market is expected to grow steadily. Demand for SSTs in North America is expected to be stimulated by an increase in renewable energy generation and new metro projects, as well as the construction and deployment of smart grids in the US and Canada. The US is the region’s primary market.
Recent Development
A) June 2022:Alstom, a leader in smart and sustainable mobility, received a contract to supply 20 Traxx DC3 electric locomotives, known as E.494 in Italy, to GTS Rail, a Bari-based company that specializes in intermodal rail freight transport.
B) June 2022: GE and Continuum Green Energy Pvt Ltd announced the financial close of GE Energy Financial Services’ acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Continuum’s 148.5 megawatts (MW) Morjar onshore wind project in Gujarat, India.
Key Players
Eaton Corporation
Power Systems & Controls Inc
Alstom SA
General Electric Company
Red Box Aviation
Varentec Inc
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Vollspark
Hitachi ABB
The Solid-State Transformer Market is segmented as follows:
By Types
Power SSTs
Distribution SSTs
Traction SSTs
By Application
Power Distribution
Renewable Power Generation
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Traction Locomotives
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
