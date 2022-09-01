AG Young Announces Sixth Annual VT Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive

Today is the beginning of Hunger Action Month in Vermont. The COVID-19 pandemic caused food insecurity to reach record-high levels in Vermont, and with recent inflation, Vermonters continue to struggle to keep food on the table.

In recognition of September as Hunger Action Month, the Attorney General’s Office, Vermont Bar Association, and Vermont Paralegal Organization have partnered with the Vermont Foodbank to hold the sixth annual Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive. This two-week fundraiser will begin on Friday, September 2, 2022, and end on Friday, September 16, 2022.

“In the five-year history of the food drive, the Vermont Legal Community has raised more than $50,000 and collected over 11,000 food items,” said Attorney General Susanne Young. “Whether you are a lawyer, paralegal, judge, investigator, law student, professor, or staff member of a legal team: together, we can make a meaningful impact.”

During the two-week drive, participants will host online fundraising pages for the Vermont Foodbank and/or collect food items for donations.

All members of Vermont’s legal community are welcome to join this collective effort—it is not too late to sign up. More information about how to participate is available here.

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: September 1, 2022