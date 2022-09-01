Kinship Care Month Recognized in South Carolina in September

Sept. 1, 2022 – Governor Henry McMaster has declared September as Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to celebrate grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who step in to take care children and youth who might otherwise go into foster care.

Kinship care refers to a temporary or permanent arrangement in which a relative or non-related adult, also known as fictive kin, has assumed full-time care of a child whose parents are unable to do so. According to the latest available KIDS COUNT data, about 7 percent of all children in the state live with a relative with no parent present.

“The Department of Social Services is proud to honor these heroes who step in to care for loved ones,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Kinship caregivers play a crucial role in the everyday lives of children and youth. Whether you’re the grandparent, aunt, uncle or other family, you provide comfort, stability and support for the child while they may be temporarily away from their parents or custodian.”

In recognition of Kinship Care Month, a series of events are being planned throughout September:

9th – DSS will celebrate Grandparents Day and encourage people to wear the color gold. Gold is the chosen color to represent the value of these caregivers and the fact many are often in their “golden years” when they take on these responsibilities.

14th – Kinship Care Resource Fair at DSS State Office, 1535 Confederate Avenue in Columbia. The fair is happening from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. It is an opportunity to share information with the community on education, support, and guidance available for kinship caregivers. The event is open to the public.

Be sure to check out DSS’ social media accounts throughout the month for stories, testimonials and resources to support kinship caregivers in this state.

For more information on Kinship Care Month, visit https://dss.sc.gov/prevention/kinship-care/.

