Tina Forsyth Becomes Newest Partner with The Podcast Connector

Tina Forsyth founded the International Association of Online Business Managers

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at The Podcast Connector is thrilled to welcome aboard their latest partner, Tina Forsyth. She founded the International Association of Online Business Managers in 2008, the home of the Certified OBM® Training, which has become the crucial role of a team of fast-growing online and virtually based businesses. Now, Forsyth’s training is available through an exclusive partnership with The Podcast Connector.

Tina Forsyth began coaching in 2000 and quickly became a go-to professional for six and seven-figure leaders who wanted to take their businesses to the next level. She created the Online Business Manager (OBM) role, and in 2008, Forsyth launched the International Association of Online Business Managers. Her training is a must-have for businesses looking to grow exponentially online. Her specialty is working with women, helping them to work through obstacles and challenges to scale their businesses to their true potential. Today, Forsyth is a highly sought-after coach, speaker, and trainer.

Through her new partnership with The Podcast Connector, Forsyth will offer coaching solutions to those interested in growing their businesses in an exciting new way.

The Podcast Connector looks forward to collaborating with Tina Forsyth and the clients who join forces with her to launch their idea out into the world. More information can be found on our website

