That’s My Bag, the Everyday Designer Bag Line, Launches on Kickstarter
EINPresswire.com/ -- That’s My Bag (TMB) is thrilled to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign. TMB is an upcoming line of bags that is starting out with a vibrant and stylish everyday backpack, small matching bag and a personalized plate - so that when consumers say, “that’s my bag,” they mean it. The first That’s My Bag release is called Model One - a backpack with a small bag that will be offered as a Kickstarter reward of $129, which includes a standard $15 shipping cost.
Creator, Dakaree Ayers, states that, “There will only be 4,000 bags made in each color, and since the Model One is limited edition, it will not be remade once this campaign is backed. The reason I chose 4,000 is because it’s 4 different colors of this design times 1,000.”
Supporters of the Kickstarter will be covered with a one-year warranty that covers normal wear and tear (NWT). All supporters will also receive an exclusive discount code unique to each customer that grants them two 15% off discount codes that can be applied to any future bag purchased from the TMB website.
TMB offers four colors of the Model One: Pine Grove, Black Beauty, Beetroot Purple, and Mazarine Blue. Each backpack includes a crossbody bag, personalized plate with pouch, and wristband - meaning, buyers get two bags for the price of one. The Model One is made with high-quality microfiber leather and features two external pockets and an interior velvet slot to fit up to a 16” laptop. This positions That’s My Bag as a luxury alternative to the everyday backpack. With this company, consumers can obtain backpacks with high-quality materials that still look and feel great.
Ayers notes that, “I will also be designing purses, messenger bags, duffle bags, hiking bags, and many other types of bags. Each bag will be limited and customized for each customer through a specially engraved plate that comes with each bag.” This highlights the future growth that That’s My Bag envisions - where consumers can purchase a variety of customizable bags for various purposes and occasions.
Visit the campaign for That’s My Bag on Kickstarter.com to learn more and support.
About That’s My Bag:
That’s My Bag (TMB) was founded by Dakaree Ayers, a U.S. Army Veteran who has always wanted to pursue entrepreneurship and start a business. His inspiration to create a bag brand was sparked by his daily commute into San Francisco on the Bay Area Rapid Transit, commonly referred to as the BART. He had been carrying the same backpack for the past four years, and as he looked around at the other people on the BART, he realized that everyone’s backpack looked the same. Dakaree knew this was his opportunity, and he became passionate about designing a range of bags that would stand out in a saturated market.
Dakaree speaks on TMB: “I wanted a bag that when you first see the bag, it catches your eye immediately with the perfect balance of timelessness, style, and thought.” Whether you are a student, traveler, or someone in the market for a new backpack, TMB has designed its product with you in mind. Those interested can also follow That’s My Bag (TMB) on Instagram to stay up to date with the brand and be the first to know about new releases.
Dakaree Ayers
That's My Bag
+1 313-923-4893
