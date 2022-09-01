Author Carl Brush Brings Mystery In His Book The Maxwell Vendetta
Author Carl Brush brings mystery, romance, and thriller that will lead readers to an exciting tale.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Brush’s "The Maxwell Vendetta" is set in the early California year of 1908 and focuses on Andy Maxwell. The tragedy of his younger brother’s death leads Andy to try to figure out the person or group behind the mystery of the murder. Maxwell truly believes a vendetta is behind his brother’s misfortune but the authorities, the U.S. Army, and even his own mother believe otherwise, claiming that it was a sad consequence of drunk people fighting. Maxwell’s determination leads him out of California and finds himself in Wyoming as he continues his investigation into his ancestry, the hometown of his ancestry. Maxwell discovers disturbing secrets and his true racial heritage while encountering a beautiful blonde and Arapaho princess with whom he develops a love interest. "The Maxwell Vendetta" tackles racism, corruption, and sexual exploitation.
Carl Brush was born and raised in Northern California and has been writing ever since he could remember. Brush has successfully published the trilogy of "The Maxwell Vendetta" series and a fourth one is in the works. Brush currently resides in Oakland, California with his wife, while his children and grandchildren live nearby.
"The Maxwell Vendetta" is a mystery-packed book that truly entices readers to dig deeper through every page in pursuit of the truth. Read more about the book "The Maxwell Vendetta" by purchasing the book on Kindle, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.
