One lane closed on I-64 after tractor-trailer gets stuck in contraflow lane

Page Content

One westbound contraflow lane on Interstate 64 near the Huntington Mall this morning after a tractor-trailer got stuck overnight. Wrecker crews are still trying to extricate the truck.



The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize load attempted to negotiate the contraflow lane. The truck was hauling a large earthmoving machine when it hit the barrier wall.



“His permit didn’t allow him to be traveling there,” said District 1 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E.



One westbound lane will remain closed until West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews can assess the damage to the barrier wall.



One westbound lane and both eastbound lanes are open.​​