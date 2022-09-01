New Size, Creel and Season Limits Adopted for Inland Fishing Waters

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 1, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission adopted temporary inland fishing rules effective Sept. 1 that will provide new size, creel and season limits on 15 species when found in inland fishing waters.

The species impacted are flounder, red drum, seatrout, Atlantic croaker, black drum, bluefish, cobia, king mackerel, mullet, sharks, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel, spot, tarpon and weakfish.

The new rules provide conservation and protection for these species when found in inland fishing waters, and prohibit the sale of most of the species listed if harvested from inland fishing waters. The new limits are consistent with North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission regulations in coastal fishing waters.

To learn more about the rule changes, visit ncwildlife.org/fishing.