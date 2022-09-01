Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,108 in the last 365 days.

New Size, Creel and Season Limits Adopted for Inland Fishing Waters

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 1, 2022) The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission adopted temporary inland fishing rules effective Sept. 1 that will provide new size, creel and season limits on 15 species when found in inland fishing waters.

The species impacted are flounder, red drum, seatrout, Atlantic croaker, black drum, bluefish, cobia, king mackerel, mullet, sharks, sheepshead, Spanish mackerel, spot, tarpon and weakfish.

The new rules provide conservation and protection for these species when found in inland fishing waters, and prohibit the sale of most of the species listed if harvested from inland fishing waters. The new limits are consistent with North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission regulations in coastal fishing waters.

To learn more about the rule changes, visit ncwildlife.org/fishing.

Media Contact:
Photographer:

Shutterstock, Daniel Smith

You just read:

New Size, Creel and Season Limits Adopted for Inland Fishing Waters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.