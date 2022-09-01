Florida Highway Patrol Offers Tips For Safe Labor Day Travel

September 1, 2022





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are reminding drivers to exercise caution this Labor Day weekend to ensure all Floridians Arrive Alive.

Labor Day weekend is a common signal to many as the unofficial end of summer; but for law enforcement across Florida, it signifies an increase in motorists traveling on the roadways and the importance of reminding drivers to stay safe and sober behind the wheel.

“As Labor Day approaches, please keep safety at the forefront of your travel plans. While many of us will take this long weekend to celebrate with family and friends, our FHP Troopers and first responders will be working to respond to and protect our safety,” said FLHSMV Executive Director, Terry L. Rhodes. “Historically in Florida, more crashes occur on the Friday before Labor Day than any other day during the four-day travel period. No matter how far your destination may be, please remember to buckle up, slow down, and never drive impaired.”

According to FLHSMV data, last year 4,016 crashes occurred from the Friday before Labor Day through Labor Day across Florida. During this four-day period, there were 41 fatalities from crashes – eight of which involved drugs and/or alcohol.

Crash Data* for Labor Day Weekend 2021

Fri. 9/3/2021 Sat. 9/4/2021 Sun. 9/5/2021 Mon. 9/6/2021 Total Total Crashes 1,343 999 886 788 4,016 Total Fatalities 12 8 10 11 41 Total Serious Bodily Injuries 54 34 46 37 171

*All data is preliminary as of 8/23/2022. Crash counts are for distinct events; Fatalities and SBIs are distinct person counts.

“FHP troopers will be out in force to remove impaired drivers and provide services to motorists who need assistance while traveling,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “No matter how you plan to celebrate this weekend, never drive impaired and always follow the rules of the road. Let’s make this a safe and happy Labor Day for all Floridians and visitors.”

FLHSMV and FHP offer the following tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday weekend:

Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.

If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.

Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.

ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.

Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.

Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

