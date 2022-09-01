Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 5
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 1005
|Miola Road
|Highland Twp.
|Brushing
|SR 4008
|Huefner Springs Road
|Knox Tpw.
|Drainage/Pipe Replacement
|SR 1009
|Stoney Lonesome Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Mill and Fill Patching
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Rd.
|Piney Twp.
|Brushing
|SR 1015
|Forest Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 68
|SR 0068 SH
|Monroe Twp.
|Crack Sealing
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|EB and WB 49mm to 63 mm
|Crack Sealing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.