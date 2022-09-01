Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 5

State Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
RT 217 SR 217
Blairsville Borough
Patching
RT 286 SR 286
Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
Side Dozing
RT 1020 Able Rd
Green/Grant Twps.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1022 Sebring Rd
Green/Grant/Montgomery Twps.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1038 East Creek Rd
East Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
Manual Patch
RT 1038 East Creek Rd
East Mahoning/ Grant Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1041 Richmond Rd
Grant/Canoe Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1043 Leasure Rd
North Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1045 Locust/ Juneau Rd
Canoe Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1045 Locust Rd
Canoe Twp.
Manual Patch
RT 1054 Buffalo Lodge Rd
Canoe Twp.
Manual Patch
RT 2002 SR 2002
Blairsville Borough
Patching
RT 2008 SR 2008
West Wheatfield Twp.
Bridge Streambed Paving
RT 2008 SR 2008
West/ East Wheatfield Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 3029 Coal Run Rd
Armstrong Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 4004 Health Camp Rd
Armstrong Twp.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4015 Georgeville, Johnston, Wrigden Run Rd
South Mahoning/Rayne Twps.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
RT 4018 McCormick Rd
South/West Mahoning Twps.
Sealcoat
RT 4021 Barnard Rd
South/West Mahoning Twps.
Sealcoat
County Wide
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 217, SR 240, SR 286, SR 954 County Wide
County Wide Permanent Signs
Mowing
