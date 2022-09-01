Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 5
09/01/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 310
|Panic Area
|McCalmont
|Small Shoulder Closure
|SR 119
|SR 119
|Henderson
|Headwall Repair
|SR 3002
|Freece Hill Rd
|Porter
|Paving
|SR 3005
|Pansy Ringgold Rd
|Ringgold/ Beaver
|Paving
|SR 3018
|East Branch Rd.
|Oliver
|Paving
|SR 3029
|Hoffman Hollow Rd
|Oliver
|Paving
|3031
|Worthville Rd/ River Rd
|Worthville/ Oliver
|Paving
|SR 2007
|Pleasant Hill Rd.
|Gaskill
|Road Closure (Pipe Replacement)
|SR 28
|Summerville
|Clover
|Complaint Crew
|SR 322
|E Reynoldsville
|Winslow
|Crack Sealing
|SR 119
|N Sykesville
|Winslow
|Crack Sealing
|SR 3011
|Hamilton Rd
|Oliver/ Perry
|Patching
|Various
|Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road
|Various
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|I-80
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
| Langville, Ohl, Coolspring
|Various
|Patching
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.