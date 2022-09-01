Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 5

09/01/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 310 Panic Area McCalmont Small Shoulder Closure SR 119 SR 119 Henderson Headwall Repair SR 3002 Freece Hill Rd Porter Paving SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Rd Ringgold/ Beaver Paving SR 3018 East Branch Rd. Oliver Paving SR 3029 Hoffman Hollow Rd Oliver Paving 3031 Worthville Rd/ River Rd Worthville/ Oliver Paving SR 2007 Pleasant Hill Rd. Gaskill Road Closure (Pipe Replacement) SR 28 Summerville Clover Complaint Crew SR 322 E Reynoldsville Winslow Crack Sealing SR 119 N Sykesville Winslow Crack Sealing SR 3011 Hamilton Rd Oliver/ Perry Patching Various Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road Various Shoulder Cutting Various Various Various General Maintenance Various I-80 Various Mowing Various Langville, Ohl, Coolspring

Various

Patching For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.



