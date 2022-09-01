Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 5

09/01/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 310 Panic Area McCalmont Small Shoulder Closure
SR 119 SR 119 Henderson Headwall Repair
SR 3002 Freece Hill Rd Porter Paving
SR 3005 Pansy Ringgold Rd Ringgold/ Beaver Paving
SR 3018 East Branch Rd. Oliver Paving
SR 3029 Hoffman Hollow Rd Oliver Paving
3031 Worthville Rd/ River Rd Worthville/ Oliver Paving
SR 2007 Pleasant Hill Rd. Gaskill Road Closure (Pipe Replacement)
SR 28 Summerville Clover Complaint Crew
SR 322 E Reynoldsville Winslow Crack Sealing
SR 119 N Sykesville Winslow Crack Sealing
SR 3011 Hamilton Rd Oliver/ Perry Patching
Various Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road  Various Shoulder Cutting
Various Various Various  General Maintenance
Various I-80 Various      Mowing
 Various  Langville, Ohl, Coolspring
 Various
  Patching

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.


