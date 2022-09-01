Drug-Device Combination Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period to 2028

Drug-Device Combination Market Global Industry, Global Key Player, Technology, Business, Market Overview, Market Dynamics and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug device combination market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 30,854.85 million by 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and increasing government initiative activities; are the main drivers that drove the market demand in the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease advancement in technology is effectively assisting the growth of the drug and device combination market. However, the limitations and complications associated with combination drug and device products may hamper the future growth of the combination drug and device market. Collaboration and partnerships of major market players act as an opportunity. However, the strict regulatory framework acts as a challenge to the growth of the global combination drug and device market.

Global Drug Device Combination Market Scope and Market Size

The combination drug and device market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and distribution channel. Cross-segment growth helps you analyze growth niches and go-to-market strategies to determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of products, the global drug and device combination market is segmented into auto-injectors, microneedle patches, digital pills, smart inhalers, drug delivery hydrogels, drug-eluting lenses, and others. In 2021, the auto-injector is expected to dominate the global drug and device combination market due to the growing demand for medical devices around the world to treat patients.

On the basis of applications, the global drug and device combination market is segmented into orthopedic diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and others. In 2021, orthopedics is expected to dominate the global drug and device combination market due to the growing geriatric population and the growing demand for orthopedic medical devices worldwide to treat patients with bone diseases.

On the basis of end users, the global combination drug and device market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, and others. By 2021, clinics are expected to dominate the global drug and device combination market, as they are able to diagnose diseases and receive longer effective treatment under the guidance of expert physicians in a developing country.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global combination drug and device market is segmented into direct bidding, retail sales, and others. In 2021, direct tendering is expected to dominate the global drug and device combination market, providing quality, easy and affordable healthcare products. In addition, direct bidding provides the most competitive value in the market.

Drug Device Combination Market Country Level Analysis

The drug and device combination market is analyzed and information on the size of the market by product, application, end user and distribution channel is provided. The countries covered in the drug and device combination market report are the US, Canada and Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and the rest of Europe , China, South Korea. , Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil.

The auto-injector segment in the US is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing use of the combination of drugs and devices in numerous treatments. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak leads to seeking treatment at home . Japan is the leading country in the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to increasing technological advancement in the healthcare and medical device segments. The auto-injector segment in Germany is dominating the European market due to the increasing approval of new drug and device combination products.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the market at the country level that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import and export tariffs are some of the main indicators used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to high or low competition from local and national brands, the impact of sales channels are considered by providing forecast analysis of country data.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis of Drug Device Combination

The competitive landscape of Combination Drug Devices market provides details of the competitor. Details included are company overview, company finances, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, strengths and weaknesses company name, product launch, product test pipelines, product approvals, patents, product breadth, and breadth, application domain, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company's approach related to the combination drug and device market.

The major companies operating in the drug-device combination market are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Amgen Inc., Mediprint, Propeller Health, BD, YPSOMED, ​​CosMED Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Micron Biomedical, Inc., Findair Sp z oo, VAXXAS, MetP Pharma AG, SONCEBOZ, Eitan Medical, Vaxess Technologies Inc., Subcuject Aps, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, OcuMedic, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, NanoPass, Sensirion AG Switzerland, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Insulet Corporation, TheraJect, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Raphas Co., Ltd., EOFLOW CO., LTD., CGbio, among others.

