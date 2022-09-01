Middle East and Africa Knee Cartilage Repair Market Expected to Reach USD 160.07 Million during the forecast period

Middle East and Africa Knee Cartilage Repair Market Size, Growth, Demand, Development, Forecast, Segmentation, Scope and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and Africa Knee Cartilage Repair Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and it is expected to reach USD 160.07 million by 2028. The increase in the number of elderly people is expected to drive the growth of the knee cartilage repair market.

Cartilage is a soft, elastic, rubber-like tissue that covers and protects the ends of the knee joints. Articular cartilage, which is mainly found in the knee joint, has a low coefficient of friction, high wear resistance, and weak regenerative properties. It is responsible for most of the compressive strength and load-bearing properties of the knee joint, and walking without it is quite uncomfortable. Osteoarthritis is a common cartilage failure disorder that can cause decreased range of motion, bone deterioration, and pain. It causes the joint surface to wear down, and in severe cases, bone can become exposed in the joint due to a combination of acute stress and chronic exhaustion.

The Middle East and Africa Knee Cartilage Repair market report provides details of market share, new developments and product portfolio analysis, impact of national and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of market pockets. emerging revenues, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the market scenario and analysis, please contact Data Bridge Market Research for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Knee Cartilage Repair Market Scope and Market Size

The Middle East and Africa Knee Cartilage Repair Market is segmented on the basis of treatment, surgery, devices, application, end-user, and distribution channel. Cross-segment growth helps you analyze growth niches and go-to-market strategies to determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on treatment, the Middle East and Africa knee cartilage repair market is segmented into cell-based and non-cell-based. In 2021, the cell-based segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in the number of research and development activities for stem cell-derived products.

On the basis of surgery, the Middle East and Africa knee cartilage repair market is segmented into osteochondral autograft transplantation, osteochondral allograft transplantation, microfracture, perforation, abrasion arthroplasty, autologous chondrocyte implantation, and others. In 2021, the autologous chondrocyte implantation segment is expected to dominate the market due to excellent long-term results and the ability to help patients return to previous activity levels.

On the basis of devices, the Middle East and Africa knee cartilage repair market is segmented into implants, osteotomy, bone grafts, arthroscopy, resurfacing, arthrodesis, and others. In 2021, the implant segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in the number of traffic accidents in the region.

Based on application, the Middle East and Africa knee cartilage repair market is segmented into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteonecrosis, fractures, bone tumors, and others. In 2021, the osteoarthritis segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in the number of elderly people.

On the basis of end user, the Middle East and Africa knee cartilage repair market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and independent centers. In 2021, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in traffic accidents and sports-related injuries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the knee cartilage repair market is segmented into third-party distributors, online sales, direct sales, and others. In 2021, the direct sales segment is expected to dominate the market due to increased customer convenience.

Knee Cartilage Repair Market Country-level Analysis

The Knee Cartilage Repair market is analyzed and information on market size by country, shape, packaging, nature, variety, technology, distribution channel, end-user and application is provided as mentioned above. Countries Covered in Knee Cartilage Repair Market Report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The treatment segment in the Israel region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increase in the number of elderly people. The treatment segment in the United Arab Emirates is dominating the Middle East and Africa market due to rising concerns about obesity among the population eventually leading to cartilage loss. Saudi Arabia is showing significant growth from the Middle East and Africa market due to the increase in the number of traffic accidents and sports-related injuries.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the market at the country level that affect current and future market trends. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import and export tariffs are some of the main indicators used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to high or low competition from local and national brands, the impact of sales channels are considered by providing forecast analysis of country data.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis of Knee Cartilage Repair

The competitive landscape of the Middle East and Africa Knee Cartilage Repair market provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company finances, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, strengths and weaknesses company history, product launch, product test pipelines, product approvals, patents, product breadth and breadth, application domain, and technology lifeline. The above data points provided are only related to the companies approach related to the knee cartilage repair market.

The main companies operating in the knee cartilage repair market are Smith+Nephew, Stryker, JRI Orthopedics, Auxein Medical, Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., EVOLUTIS INDIA PVT. LTD., Japan MDM, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, The Future of Biotechnology, MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, CONMED Corporation, TEIJIN NAKASHIMA MEDICAL CO., LTD., BioTissue, ISTO Technologies, Inc., CartiHeal , Inc., Mathys AG Bettlach, DePuy Synthes (the orthopedic franchise of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Medacta International, and Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG, among others national players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

