Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market Growing CAGR of 29.30%, Industry Size, Development Trends and Forecast by 2029

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of this market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market will exhibit a CAGR of 29.30% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market Analysis:

The internet of things (IoT) solutions market is being driven by the rising adoption of IoT solutions to increase the efficiency, facilitating optimization of production quality, facilitating daily operations and offering high level security. The upsurge in the availability of managed cloud services is a major factor driving the market's growth. The increase in the level of investment by government in smart cities and other projects is driving up demand for internet of things (IoT) solutions equipment market. Other significant factors such as rising demand for managed services from manufacturing sector and upsurge in the adoption rate of IoT technologies across the world will cushion the growth rate of internet of things (IoT) solutions market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of cloud platform and development of wireless networking technologies will act as major market driver that will further accelerate the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, traction of IoT amongst SMEs will boost the beneficial opportunities for the internet of things (IoT) solutions market growth. Additionally, shared security model will increase the growth rate of internet of things (IoT) solutions market in the future.

List of the leading companies operating in the Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market includes:

* Thales Group

* Maven Systems Private Limited

* SAP SE

* Cloudera, Inc

* Accenture

* Tego Inc

* Accton Technology Corporation International

* Symboticware Inc

* ALE International

* Aspen Technology Inc

* Zebra Technologies Corp

* AT&T Intellectual Property

* Datamatics Global Services Limited

* Google LLC

* EX Capital

* Samsara Inc

* Awair Inc

* Tata Communications

* IBM

* Amazon Web Services, Inc

* Microsoft

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

* On the basis of solution, the internet of things (IoT) solutions market is segmented into connectivity, service, hardware platform, and analytic software.

Based on application, the internet of things (IoT) solutions market is segmented into web security, network security, database and cloud security, email security, and others.

* Based on service, the internet of things (IoT) solutions market is segmented into managed service, and professional service.

* Based on end-users, the internet of things (IoT) solutions market is segmented into wind, oil and gas, solar, and others.

Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the internet of things (IoT) solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the internet of things (IoT) solutions market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of major players and growing demand for internet of things (IoT) from various end-use industries such as healthcare, transportation and manufacturing in this region.

The country section of the internet of things (IoT) solutions market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

