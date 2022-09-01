Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,140 in the last 365 days.

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Second Judicial District

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Second Judicial District

 

LINCOLN – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Second Judicial District (consisting of Cass, Otoe, and Sarpy counties) has provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: James M. Buchanan, Omaha; Gage R. Cobb, Gretna; and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth.

 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska.  The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert C. Wester.

You just read:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Second Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.