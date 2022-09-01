Rising Focus On Healthcare And Increasing Investments In The Development Of Healthcare Infrastructure Are Expected To Offer A Lucrative Opportunity Of US $ 4.5 Bn (2022-2026); States Fact.MR

Growing Awareness Regarding Hais (Hospital-Acquired Infections) Is Expected To Push The Growth Of The Market By 6.6% CAGR During Forecast Period.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global surgical kits market is expected to reach a valuation of US $22.5 Billion by the end of 2026. Moreover, worldwide surgical kits market is expected to witness a 6.6% CAGR from 2022 tot 2026.



Surge in number of surgeries across the globe is expected to fuel the demand for surgical products such as surgical gowns, dressing kits, during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, rise in geriatric population, rising population of minimally invasive surgeries, surge in rate of hospitalization, and high healthcare spending potential are the factors that can boost the surgical kits market potential over the years to come.

Growing awareness regarding HAIs (hospital-acquired infections) and rise in focus on patient-centric healthcare are the factors that could drive the sales of surgical kits.

In addition to this, rise in medical tourism in countries such as United States, India, Singapore and China is expected to result in high demand for surgical kits during the forecast period.

Besides this, upcoming surgical kit providers are launching new surgical kits that are equipped with various technologies to enhance the overall surgical experience for patients.

Key Takeaways:

United States market is valued at US $ 6.5 Billion and the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to be the prime factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing geriatric population are the factors expected to boost the surgical kits market growth.

Historically, China surgical kits market witnessed an impressive CAGR of around 9% and is expected to witness an approximate valuation of US $ 2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

The disposable surgical kits segment is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR of around 8% through 2026. Moreover, reusable surgical kits are expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5%.





Growth Drivers:

Supportive government policies, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, and the rise of chronic diseases are the factors that could potentially drive the sales during the forecast period.

Rise in geriatric population and increasing demand for diverse range of surgeries is expected to drive the growth potential in the country

Disposable surgical kits are expected to gain traction due to rise in awareness about risks associated with surgical equipments. Medical staff is more aware now about risks associated with cleaning and reprocessing of surgical equipment. Moreover, cost-effective nature of disposable kits is the major factors that drive the growth of the market.





Competitive Landscape:

Key players are focusing on the integration of advanced technologies with surgeries and moreover, these create an efficient surgical workflow for healthcare professionals and patients. Moreover, adoption of technology and digitization in healthcare industry has led to a surge in demand for advanced surgical methods such as AI-assisted surgeries, robotic-assisted surgeries, etc.

Avant-garde Health, a healthcare solution provider, recently announced that it had raised US$ 12 billion in a Series A funding round. This investment will be used to push the general roll out of its surgical care analytics platform that helps in amplifying patient outcomes and reducing overall costs.

In July 2022, Medtronic, a leading medical device company, had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its spine surgery planning software that is driven by artificial intelligence.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Stradis Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Hogy Medical

3M

Paul Hartmann AG

OneMed

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

Stryker Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Surgical Kits Industry Research

By Type : Disposable Surgical Kits Reusable Surgical Kits

By Procedure: General Surgery Cardiac Surgery Ophthalmology Orthopedic Neurosurgery Gynecology Other Procedures

By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







