Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Projected to Reach worth $35.3 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market by Robot Type (Service, and Industrial), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and NPL), Offering, Application, and Geography (2021-2026)", Players profiled in this report are SoftBank (Japan), NVDIA (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Hanson Robotics (China), Alphabet (US), Xilinx (US), ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc (Japan), Alphabet (US), Harman International (US), Kuka (Germany), Blue Frog Robotics (Paris).
- Expected Market - $35.3 Billion by 2026
- Projected to grow from - $6.9 billion in 2021
- At a CAGR – 38.6%
- Year of Considered – 2017-2026
- Base Year – 2020
- Forecast Period – 2021-2026
- Segments Covered - Offerings, Robot Type, Technology, Deployment mode, Application, and Region
- Geographic regions covered - North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW
NVIDIA develops GPUs and delivers value to its consumers through PC, mobile, and cloud architectures. From focus on PC graphics, the company now emphasizes machine learning and various other AI technologies. NVIDIA addresses four large markets: gaming, visualization, data center, and automotive. NVIDIA has two reportable segments: Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment includes GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game-streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
Intel provides computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. The company designs and develops key products and technologies that power the cloud and smart, connected world. Intel delivers computer, networking, and communication platforms to a broad set of customers, including OEMs, original design manufacturers (ODMs), cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company manufactures semiconductor chips, supplies the computing and communications industries with chips, boards, systems, and software that are integral in computers, servers, and networking and communications products.
This research report categorizes the AI Robots market based on offering, robot type, technology, deployment mode, application and region.
AI Robots Market, by offering
- Software
- Hardware
AI Robots Market, by Robot Type
- Service Robots
- Industrial Robots
AI Robots Market, by Technology
- Machine Learning
- Computer Vision
- Context Awareness
- Natural Language Processing
AI Robots Market, by Deployment mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
AI Robots Market, by Application
- Military & Defence
- Law Enforcement
- Personal Assistance and Care giving
- Security and Surveillance
- Public Relations
- Education and Entertainment
- Research and Space exploration
- Industrial
- Agriculture
- Healthcare Assistance
- Stock Management
Implementing automation technology and installing industrial robots throughout the production processes has helped industrial businesses enable human employees to dedicate more time to other demanding projects. This has improved quality, reduced risks for associates with dangerous tasks, and lowered the overall operational costs. As labor costs rise, automation technologies come as alternate options. Robots help complete monotonous tasks more quickly and consistently than humans.
With the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, robots are now becoming networked. For instance, Ozobot & Evollve (US) offers Evo, which is equipped with OzoChat software for worldwide messaging between Evo robots. These networked robots can potentially be hacked, and their abilities can be adversely used. Also, global military & defense sector has started considering AI-based robots as a vital part of any military fleet.
AI-integrated robots are gaining traction with the increasing requirement of social robots to interact with humans and for assistance, among others. Assistant robots need to perform various tasks involving home security, patient care, companionship, and elderly assistance. Companies are now increasingly focusing on developing robots that are suitable for the entire family and excel in performing the abovementioned tasks.
