Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Worth USD 11,726.37 Million by 2028 at 6% CAGR Global Analysis By Indication (Respiratory Disorders, Cancer, Post COVID-19, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Liver Failure)

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication (Respiratory Disorders, Cancer, Post COVID-19, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Liver Failure, and Others), Nutrition Type (Supplemental and Sole-Source), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Semi-Solid), Product (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Diet, Fruit Juice Based Oral Nutritional Supplement, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores, and Others), and Age Group [Child (Till 18 Years) and Adults (18+years)]", the global enteral medical nutrition market size is projected to reach USD 11,726.37 million by 2028 from USD 7,803.45 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Download Sample Brochure of Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029582/







Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 11,726.37 Million by 2028 Market Size Value by USD 7,803.45 Million in 2021 Growth rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 306 No. Tables 246 No. of Charts & Figures 101 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Indication, Nutrition Type, Form, Product, Distribution Channel, and Age Group Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Enteral Medical Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Abbott Laboratories; Nutricia; Fresenius Kabi AG; B. Braun Melsungen AG; NESTLE S.A.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Smartfish AS; DSM; Hormel Foods Corporation; and Global Health Products, Inc. are among the key companies operating in the enteral medical nutrition market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029582/



In May 2022, Nestlé Health Science acquired Puravida, a premium Brazilian nutrition and health lifestyle brand. The acquisition will enable NHSc to expand its consumer health portfolio in Brazil. Puravida's mix of products complements Nestlé Health Science's portfolio, which already has an offering in oral nutritional supplements, protein powders, and ready-to-drink nutritional beverages in Brazil.

In September 2019, Smartfish AS initiated a strategic collaboration with the global healthcare company B. Braun to secure a global launch of its medical nutrition product Remune. B. Braun launched Remune in close to 20 countries during 2019–2020, followed by several other markets in Europe, Asia, and South America. The collaboration also opens up for potential launches by B. Braun of other innovative products based on Smartfish's technology.

North America dominated the enteral medical nutrition market in 2021. The market in the US holds the largest share in the regional market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to favor the market growth in the coming years. Cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and many chronic diseases are leading causes of disability and deaths in the US. As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, six in ten Americans have at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and others. Increasing expenditure on chronic health conditions is likely to favor market growth. In 2016, in the US, the total cost for the direct treatment of chronic diseases was US$1.1 trillion, equivalent to around 6% of the nation's GDP. Further, in 2020, the total expenditure of chronic diseases in the US reached US$3.7 trillion, which is around 19.6% of the country's GDP.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029582



The US government is taking many initiatives to boost the enteral nutrition market. For instance, the Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation is creating awareness about feeding tube adoption. The foundation has celebrated the annual Feeding Tube Awareness Week from February 4th to February 8th, 2019. More than 500,000 children and adults in the US depend on enteral feeding for nutrition, and the number is expected to increase during the forecast period. More than 350 disease conditions require enteral tube feeding for children. Also, in February 2021, Amsino Medical Group received the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) 510(k) clearance for its Puggle Enteral Feeding Pump and Feeding Set. The PUGGLE Enteral Feeding Pump and Feeding Set delivers nutrition to pediatric and adult feeding tube patients. Additionally, in January 2019, VR Medical Technology Col, Ltd. received the 510(k) premarket notification from US FDA for its Feeding Tube and Enteral Feeding Extension Set (EFES). Therefore, the increasing number of US FDA approvals for enteral nutrition products would drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Prevalence of Cachexia in Patients Positively Influences Overall Market Growth:

Cachexia is a multifunctional disease that causes extreme weight loss, skeletal muscle and adipose tissue loss, metabolic regulation imbalance, and food intake reduction. It is a serious clinical consequence of almost all chronic diseases when reaching advanced stages. According to NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), in 2016, cachexia prevalence ranged from 5 to 15% in end-stage chronic heart failure. It is frequently occurring in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neurological disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. Mortality rates of cachexia patients range from 15 to 25% per year in patients with severe COPD and from 20 to 40% per year in patients with chronic heart failure or chronic kidney disease.

Cancer cachexia negatively affects the quality of life of cancer patients and reduces the effectiveness of anticancer chemotherapy and increases its toxicity, leading to growth in cancer-related mortality and medical resources expenditure. According to the Globocan, World Health Organization reported 9.6 million deaths and 18.1 million new cancer cases in 2018. In addition, cancer cachexia is a wasting syndrome that affects in up to 80% of cancer patients. According to the article published by Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Beijing, the prevalence of cachexia is 87% in pancreatic and gastric cancer patients; 61% in colon, lung, and prostate cancer patients; and ~40% in breast cancer, sarcoma, leukemia, and Hodgkin lymphoma patients. In addition, 20% of the total cancer-related deaths are due to cachexia. In cachexia, the nutrient in the body decreases. Therefore, it is necessary to provide external nutrients to patients to continue the treatment for cancer and COPD. Doctors prefer enteral route to provide these required nutrients to the patient. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cachexia due to the rising incidence of various chronic diseases fuels the growth of the enteral medical nutrition market.

Get Discount on "Enteral Medical Nutrition Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00029582/



Enteral Medical Nutrition Market: Segmental Overview

Based on indication, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into respiratory disorders, cancer, post COVID-19, gastrointestinal disorders, liver failure, and others. The market for the respiratory disorders segment is further segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, respiratory failure, cystic fibrosis, and others. The market for the cancer segment is subsegmented into cancer cachexia, cachexia withh COPD, and others. The enteral medical nutrition market for the gastrointestinal disorders segment is further segmented into bowel obstruction, Crohn's disease, short bowel syndrome, and others. In 2021, the respiratory disorders segment held the largest share of the market. However, the cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028.

Based on nutrition type, the enteral medical nutrition market is bifurcated into supplemental and sole-source. The supplemental segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the sole-source segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on form, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into powder, liquid, and semi-solid. The semi-solid segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into standard protein diet, high protein diet, fruit juice based oral nutrition, and others. The standard protein diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the fruit juice based oral nutritional supplement segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and other pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the retail stores segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age, the enteral medical nutrition market is bifurcated into child (till 18 years) and adult (18+years). The adult segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the child segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy Premium Copy of Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029582/

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic harmed most companies' overall sales, it had a positive impact on the enteral medical nutrition market due to the increase in demand for enteral medical nutrition for the COVID-19 treatment. Various hospitals in the US administered enteral nutrition to critically ill COVID-19 patients. As per the study ‘Role of Early Enteral Nutrition in Mechanically Ventilated COVID-19 Patients ‘conducted in the US, administration of early EN in critically ill patients led to shorter ICU and hospital stay, liberation from mechanical ventilation, and reduced cost. Further, patients infected by COVID-19 have acute respiratory distress syndrome and may need urgent respiratory and hemodynamic support in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition study, globally, around 53% of elderly patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 were malnourished. The study also recommended nutritional support be integrated into the global management of COVID-19. Enteral nutrition can be delivered to ventilated patients with COVID-19 through different feeding tubes based on the patient's different needs. Initially, COVID-19 patients, including the ones who developed ventilator-dependent chronic respiratory failure, receive enteral nutrition by nasogastric tube (NGT). Also, the study ‘The Effects of Enteral Nutrition in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis' conducted in the UK reported that early enteral nutrition notably reduced the risk of mortality among critically ill COVID-19 patients.













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Enteral Nutrition Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Form (Liquid and Powder); Nutrient Composition (Protein Based, Carbohydrates Based, Fat Based, Vitamin Based, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography

Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Pediatric Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Elderly Nutrition, Sports Nutrition); Product Type (Amino Acid Solution, Lipid Emulsion, Trace Elements, Chamber Bags, Multiple Vitamins and Antioxidants); Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Others); Application (Pediatric Malnutrition, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Pulmonary Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Renal Failure, Diabetes, Cancer); Distribution Channel (E-commerce Websites, Compounding Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospitals) and Geography

Personalized Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Functional Food, Functional Beverage, Digitalized DNA-based Diet, Sports Nutragenomics, Others); Dosage Forms (Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Liquids, Others); Application (Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Lifestyle Diseases, Inherited Diseases, Others); End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Wellness and fitness centers, Ambulatory Care, Others) and Geography

Sports Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Food, Sports Drinks, and Others), Formulation (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others)

Oncology Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cancer type (Head and Neck Cancers, Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Other Cancers) and Geography

Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Administration Sets, Enteral Syringes, and Consumables); Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane and Silicone); Age Group (Pediatrics and Adults); Application (Oncology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism, and Other Applications); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center and Home Care), and Geography

Enteral Feeding Administration Sets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Order Type (Enteral Feeding Bag Sets, Enteral Feeding Pump Giving Sets, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Others); Application (Gastrostomy Feeding, Jejunostomy Feeding, Nasoenteric Feeding, Others) and Geography

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Standard Formulas, Disease-Specific Formulas); Application (Oncology, Critical Care, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Neurology, Other Applications); End User (Long-Term Care Facilities, Hospitals) and Geography

Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Nutrient Type (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins & Minerals); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography

Enteral Feeding Tube Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type ( Enterostomy Feeding Tubes, Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes, Oroenteric Feeding Tubes ); Age Group ( Adults, Pediatrics ); Application ( Oncology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism, Other Applications ); End-User ( Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings ) and Geography

Smart Enteral Feeding Pumps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Portable Type, Mounted Type); End User (Hospital, Clinic, Others), and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: