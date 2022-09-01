Submit Release
Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts North America Office & Home Print Device Market for 2021-2026

Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the North America Office & Home Print Device Market: 2021-2026. This comprehensive report forecasts single function and multi-function print device placements and revenue estimates between 2021-2026.

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PRWEB) September 01, 2022

Keypoint Intelligence announces the availability of the North America Office & Home Print Device Market: 2021-2026. This comprehensive report forecasts single function and multi-function print device placements and revenue estimates between 2021-2026.

"Placements of printers into the home environment peaked in 2021 at 15 million," says Deborah Hawkins, Director, Office Group. "Inkjet is the dominant technology in the home, accounting for 97% of placements in 2021 and expected to rise to more than 98% by 2026."

The shift to hybrid work will result in downsizing as well as the continued acceleration of digital transformation (DX), removing the need for paper. As a result, product lifecycles are expected to be extended over the next few years. Vendors will be focusing on managing fleets effectively because of the emphasis of offering professional services that support digital transformation initiatives.

The North America Office & Home Print Device Market: 2021-2026 report can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence's Office CompleteView service. In addition, add-on options to the purchase include the development of sales and marketing tools such as leveraging the data and developing messaging through pivot tables in Excel.

About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

