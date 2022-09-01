Bober Markey Fedorovich Announces Annual Promotions

Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMF, www.bmf.cpa), a national Top 200 public accounting and business advisory firm, is excited to announce seven management and 15 associate promotions across its Northeast Ohio team.

To Senior Manager:

Joseph W. Blaha, CPA , Assurance & Advisory Services. Blaha serves clients in diverse industries, including manufacturing/distribution, construction, professional services, retail, and employee benefit plan audits. He has been involved with various special projects including acquisitions and internal control analysis.

, Assurance & Advisory Services. Blaha serves clients in diverse industries, including manufacturing/distribution, construction, professional services, retail, and employee benefit plan audits. He has been involved with various special projects including acquisitions and internal control analysis. Tyler A. Chaplin, CPA, MTax , Tax Services. Chaplin serves in our Private Client Services (PCS) practice and works with S-corporations, partnerships, and high net worth individuals. He also specializes in individual and estate tax planning and leads the training for new tax staff and interns.

, Tax Services. Chaplin serves in our Private Client Services (PCS) practice and works with S-corporations, partnerships, and high net worth individuals. He also specializes in individual and estate tax planning and leads the training for new tax staff and interns. Karyn R. Kail, MAcc Business Advisory Services. Kail provides business consulting, accounting assistance, tax and accounting closing assistance, cash to accrual conversions, audit readiness consulting, the performance of agreed-upon procedures related to payroll audits and fractional CFO services. She is a QuickBooks expert and certified ProAdvisor.

Business Advisory Services. Kail provides business consulting, accounting assistance, tax and accounting closing assistance, cash to accrual conversions, audit readiness consulting, the performance of agreed-upon procedures related to payroll audits and fractional CFO services. She is a QuickBooks expert and certified ProAdvisor. Nathan A. Lieb, CPA, MSA , Tax Services. Lieb serves a variety of multi-state companies in taxation including public and private C-corporations, S-corporations, limited liability companies, and partnerships. His experience includes providing tax compliance in multiple taxing jurisdictions, consulting and various tax planning strategies, tax due diligence, and compliance with ASC 740 (FAS 109/FIN 48) Accounting for Income Taxes.

Tax Services. Lieb serves a variety of multi-state companies in taxation including public and private C-corporations, S-corporations, limited liability companies, and partnerships. His experience includes providing tax compliance in multiple taxing jurisdictions, consulting and various tax planning strategies, tax due diligence, and compliance with ASC 740 (FAS 109/FIN 48) Accounting for Income Taxes. Tina Puri, CPA

To Manager:

Jonathan C. Abbotoy, CPA/ABV – business valuation

Alex J. Irwin, CPA – transaction advisory

Jonathan D. Palay, CPA – assurance and advisory

Kevin Patrick, CPA – assurance and advisory

Travis R. Werner, CPA – assurance and advisory

To Supervisor:

Kelly Harrington – assurance and advisory

Laura Lechko, CPA – tax

To Senior

Salvatore Rasicci – tax

Lauren Ruane – business advisory services

Megan L. Troyer – assurance and advisory

About BMF

Since 1959, Bober Markey Fedorovich has provided clients with quality service and leadership through the dedication and commitment of our most experienced professionals. Serving some of the leading public companies, closely held organizations, and private equity firms in greater Akron, Cleveland and surrounding regions, our experience spans a variety of industries, including those with multi-state and global operations.

We specialize in accounting, audit, tax, business advisory services, litigation support, valuation and transaction advisory services, with focus on privately held businesses, private equity groups and SEC companies. BMF is a member of Allinial Global, Financial Consulting Group and is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

A nationally recognized firm, Bober Markey Fedorovich is listed as a Top 200 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting in 2022 and was also recognized by that organization as a "2021 Best of the Best Firm." BMF was among only 50 firms in the nation to receive this distinction.

For high resolution images click on the links below:

Blaha: https://www.ggcomm.work/BMF/Blaha.jpg

Chaplin: https://www.ggcomm.work/BMF/Chaplin.jpg

Kail: https://www.ggcomm.work/BMF/Kail.jpg

Lieb: https://www.ggcomm.work/BMF/Lieb.jpg

Puri: https://www.ggcomm.work/BMF/Puri.jpg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005124/en/