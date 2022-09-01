IMAC Holdings, Inc. Announces Addition of Medical Weight Loss Services to IMAC Regeneration Centers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK ("IMAC" or the "Company"), announces today it is accepting patients for medical weight loss services at IMAC Regeneration Centers. The medical weight loss service will launch in three facilities this month.



"We are excited about the launch of medical weight loss in IMAC Regeneration Centers. There was significant effort applied to develop and launch this service and we believe it can have a significant impact on our patients' rehabilitative process while also introducing new patients to the IMAC orthopedic service line," said Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC's Chief Executive Officer. "Obesity is the second leading cause of back pain. Therefore, implementing the weight loss service gives us another tool to assist consumers in their battle against chronic back pain."

The American Journal of Preventative Medicine estimates that 42% of US adults will be obese by 2030.

The medical weight loss service is administered by medical doctors and nurse practitioners that deliver injection based therapies for metabolic improvement and fat reduction. The program is customized to accommodate each person and typically ranges from $1,500 to $4,000 per year.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address both young and aging populations, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological health problems. IMAC's The Back Company retail spinal health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC's research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson's disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

