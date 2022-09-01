Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,192 in the last 365 days.

Neiman Marcus Group's Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Katie Anderson to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growth Frontiers Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) today announced Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Sept. 7, in New York City. They will participate in a fireside chat set to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be viewable live or by replay here.

They will also speak at the Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growth Frontiers Conference on Sept. 14, in Nashville, Tenn. The presentation is set to begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will be viewable live or by replay here.

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neiman-marcus-groups-geoffroy-van-raemdonck-and-katie-anderson-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-29th-annual-global-retailing-conference-piper-sandler-technology-and-consumer-growth-frontiers-conference-301616466.html

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.

You just read:

Neiman Marcus Group's Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Katie Anderson to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growth Frontiers Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.