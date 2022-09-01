The Jimmy Fund Let's Game "Quest 2 Defy Cancer" Fundraising Initiative Kicks Off Today, Calling Upon Gaming Influencers to Rally for the Cause

BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — the foremost comprehensive cancer research and treatment facility in the United States — announced today the formal kick-off of its Jimmy Fund Let's Game "Quest 2 Defy Cancer" fundraising initiative. The dedicated campaign runs throughout September and aims to raise awareness around the organization's pediatric cancer research and treatment efforts. Through Jimmy Fund Let's Game, streamers, influencers, and content creators from all walks of life can participate and raise funds to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world.



"We are extremely grateful for the support of the community. Without it, Dana-Farber cannot continue to make strides towards curing cancer," said Katherine Bahrawy, Associate Director of Event Fundraising. "We have such a strong community of amazing supporters who have been impacted by cancer and want to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and families. We are hoping to grow this amazing community by adding charity streamers to our Jimmy Fund family."

The Jimmy Fund invites content creators, streamers, and influencers from the video game, pop culture, and entertainment spaces to participate in the campaign by signing up and streaming during September. Participating talent will receive rewards and incentives in the form of the "Jimmy Fund Quest Chest," a real-life loot box containing everything needed to start streaming and making content for the cause, along with some keepsake merchandise. Additionally, participating streamers will receive a batch of video game codes from sponsoring developers and publishers for community contests and giveaways centered around meeting fundraising goals.

Streamers interested in helping Dana-Farber achieve the ultimate goal of saving lives can sign up to host a fundraiser here: https://uberstrategist.link/jimmy-fund-lets-game-sign-up .

Learn more about the Jimmy Fund Let's Game program and review the code of conduct here: https://uberstrategist.link/jimmy-fund-streamer-toolkit .

Follow the quest to defy cancer by joining the community on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , and meet others participating in the initiative on Discord .

A press kit containing stream overlays, logos, and promotional assets for Jimmy Fund Let's Game can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/jimmyfund-letsgame-presskit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/400fb8f4-992b-4ee3-afcf-2d3a142443f4 .

About Jimmy Fund Let's Game

In 1948, the Jimmy Fund was launched with the help of the Variety Club of New England. The club organized a radio broadcast from the bedside of a young cancer patient, dubbed "Jimmy," as he was visited by members of the Boston Braves baseball team. Now, the organization is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The generosity of millions of people in Boston and around the world has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide.

The "Quest 2 Defy Cancer" initiative supports the Institute and its mission to defy cancer by accelerating science, care, and expertise. Every dollar and gift counts toward our ambitious goal during this multi-year fundraising effort. With your support and the collective support of our entire community of supporters, Dana-Farber will continue to lead the way to change the future of cancer. What happens here changes lives everywhere. Get involved at danafarber.jimmyfund.org .

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

For 75 years, Dana-Farber has led the world by making life-changing breakthroughs in cancer research and patient care, providing the most advanced treatments available. Dana-Farber is a center of excellence and is internationally renowned for its equal commitment to cutting-edge research and the provision of excellent patient care. The deep expertise in these two areas uniquely positions Dana-Farber to develop, test, and gain FDA approval for new cancer therapies in its laboratories and clinical settings. Learn more at dana-farber.org .