Article Featured Is Committed to Positively Transforming the Digital Marketing Trends of Businesses and Organizations

The distribution site specializes in creating articles from scratch, marketing, and publishing press releases for clients effectively and conveniently
Getting featured in hundreds of reputable publications is now as easy as purchasing a package and providing our team with information on your company.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses in different sectors can rapidly promote their unique goods and services using personalized press releases and keyword-laced articles. This key marketing strategy has proven to be integral in gaining a competitive edge over competitors, increasing the business’s visibility, alongside broadening the customer base. A press release should be an essential feature of the digital marketing strategy of any business that hopes to thrive.
Article Featured is a digital marketing site that provides clients with a superb crafting of professional press releases, articles, and speedy publishing on renown leading news sites. Within three working days, Article Featured guarantees that the client’s article will be published to more than two hundred authority news sites in the United States and abroad; including affiliates of NBC, ABC, FOX, and CBS. After publishing the article, the customer receives a comprehensive PDF report of all links to each of their business articles for seamless review.
This report offers the clients the opportunity to track their progress and obtain proof of their landing page conversion rate. In addition, businesses that partner with Article Featured have their stories ranking on Google’s page due to the keywords laced throughout each article and the presence of high authority recommendation links.
COO of Article Featured, Jacob Britton, had this to say about the company’s strategic role in digital marketing, “We realized that the press release space was broken. Previously, when companies were interested in getting featured in reputable publications, they had to pay thousands of dollars to get featured on just one site. It was clear to us that this was not feasible for a large group of businesses which is why we created Article Featured. Getting featured in hundreds of reputable publications is now as easy as purchasing a package and providing our team with information on your company. We will then take that information, structure an article on your behalf, and get it published to numerous sites.”
Slow traffic becomes a thing of the past as press releases published through Article Featured receive an average of hundred+ visits in the first 24 hours and over a thousand visits in the following days, thus stimulating free organic traffic and ultimately increasing sales on the client’s website.
Furthermore, Article Featured has a range of sites across their network with some of these leading sites receiving over ten million visitors in a month. The packages on Article Featured are affordable for businesses and companies of different sizes with the Starter, Professional, and Premium Packages going for $147, $227, and $347 respectively.
About Article Featured
Article Featured is a digital marketing website equipped to increase the conversion rates of their client’s companies and businesses by publishing their articles on renowned news sites such as NBC and FOX.
