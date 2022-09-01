Autonomous Agents Market to Witness Growth at a Rate of 55.00% By 2028 | Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute

Autonomous Agents Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis By 2028 | Top Players: Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute

The autonomous agents market will reach at an estimated value of USD 17,428.05 million and grow at a CAGR of 55.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the number of AI applications is an essential factor driving the autonomous agents market.

Autonomous agents are defined as the type of intelligent agents that are programming elements performing certain set of tasks on the benefit of the owner with freedom, without any interference from the owner. They are smart software entities that automatically act depending on the scenario of the environment, in the reach of its own goal or agenda. These are based on artificial intelligence programmes that act on their own and respond to a given stimulus, without the involvement of human beings.

Rising access and use of parallel computational resources is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rise in the costs of security and maintenance of on-premises solution, rise in the growth size and complexity of data sets, increase in the improvements and use of natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and rise in the growth of large and complex data sets are the major factors among others boosting the autonomous agents market. Moreover, rise in the integration of AI with cloud and rise in the advancements in AI and Ml will further create new opportunities for autonomous agents market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Infosys Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fetch.AI, Affectiva, Intel Corporation, Salesforce, Aptiv, Google, Talla, Inc., Microsoft and AOS Group among other domestic and global players.

Key Questions Covered in the Autonomous Agents Market Report

**The report offers insight into Autonomous Agents demand outlook

**The market study also highlights projected sales growth for Autonomous Agents Market

**Autonomous Agents market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

**Autonomous Agents market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

**Identify potential investment/contract/expansion opportunities

**Drive your strategies in the right direction by understanding the impact of latest trends, market forecasts on your Autonomous Agents business

**Beat your competition through information on their operations, strategies and new projects

**Recent insights on the Autonomous Agents market will help users operating in the market to initiate transformational growth

Key Market Segmentation

The autonomous agents market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size, . The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment type, the autonomous agents market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on organization size, the autonomous agents market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The autonomous agents market is also segmented on the basis of industry vertical into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing and transportation & mobility.

By Region of Autonomous Agents market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

Asia-Pacific dominates the autonomous agents market due to flexible economic conditions, rise in the industrialization and globalization policies of the governments, and the increase in the expansion of digitalization in this region.

Target Audience of the Global Autonomous Agents Market in Market Study:

**Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

**Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

**Venture capitalists

**Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

**Third-party knowledge providers

**Investment bankers

**Investors

