Automatic Identification System Market to Reach A Value of USD 377.07 Mn By 2028 | Saab, exactEarth., ORBCOMM, Garmin

Automatic Identification System Market Development Trends, Insights And Analysis By 2028 | Saab, exactEarth., ORBCOMM, KONGSBERG, Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automatic identification system market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising demand for efficient and effective coastal surveillance systems, rising safety concerns and increasing regulations imposed by the government for the application of automatic identification system are the major factors attributable to the growth of automatic identification system market. This means that the automatic identification system market value would stand tall by USD 377.07 million by the year 2028.

Automatic identification systems are used by vessel traffic service providers to monitor the track of ships and avoid any kind of collision. The automatic identification systems provide information such as unique identification, course speed and vessel position. This information gets displayed on the screen and further supplements the marine radar. Automatic identification system incorporates the use of transceivers on the ships. The vessels that are fit with transceivers are easy to monitor. Obviously in case of faulty installation of automatic identification systems or if the automatic identification system is switched off, there can be no exchange of information. Therefore, it must be turned on all the times except in some emergency cases.

Upsurge in the international trade and vessel traffic is one of the major factors fostering the growth of automatic identification system market. Rising need for safety and security of the vessels coupled with increasing demand for efficient traffic control and management systems is another important factor that will induce growth in the demand for automatic identification systems. Rapid globalization or in other words, integration and interconnection between the countries is further responsible for propelling growth in the demand for automatic identification systems. Rising technological advancements in navigation and maritime traffic management systems will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the automatic identification system market.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., exactEarth., ORBCOMM, KONGSBERG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Japan Radio Co., Garmin Ltd., CNS Systems, Wärtsilä, COMNAV, True Heading, Jotron., FLIR Systems, Inc., ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA MARINE ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., SRT Marine Systems plc (SRT), Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Thales Group among other domestic and global players.

Key Questions Covered in the Automatic Identification System Market Report

Key Market Segmentation

The automatic identification system market is segmented on the basis of class, platform and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on class, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into class A AIS, class B AIS, and AIS base stations.

On the basis of platform, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into vessel-based platform and onshore-based platform.

On the basis of application, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into fleet management, vessel tracking, maritime security, ocean rate management and other applications. Other applications segment is further sub-segmented into accident investigation and infrastructure protection.

By Region of Automatic Identification System market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the automatic identification system market owing to the prevalence of large coastal areas requiring continuous monitoring. Rising international trade and commercial activities is fostering the dominance of this region in the global market. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is set to register the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to the growing cross border trade via waterways.

