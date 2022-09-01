Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Future Challenges, Application, CAGR,Forecast

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR owing factors such as rise in prevalence of cancer diseases.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

IntraOp Medical, Inc. ,

Ariane Medical Systems Ltd,

Varian Medical Systems, Inc., C

arl Zeiss MEDITECAG,

Eckert & Ziegler. ,

Sensus Healthcare

iCAD Inc.,

Elekta AB,

SIT – S.I.T. Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A.,

REMEDI Co.,Ltd.,

GMV

Brainlab AG and among others.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for intraoperative radiation therapy in North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Varian Medical System, which accounts for an estimated market share of approximately 47.25%. The company has gained outstanding sales through its businesses of equipment, services, and automation system and software. The market is witnessing continuous product integration as key players expanding their business.

In April 2021, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. signed an agreement with Australia’s Icon Group to provide 30 linear accelerators and associated treatment software to fight the global cancer burden. This will help the company increase access to care across regional and underserviced areas in Australia and Asia.

Trends Impacting the Market

The intraoperative radiation therapy market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, Eckert & Ziegler, which are the market leaders for Intraoperative radiation therapy. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT) is a technique that involves delivery of a high dose of ionizing radiation to the tumor during surgery. It involves the direct visualization of the tumors bed and spaces out normal tissues from the tumors bed that allows maximization of the dose to the tumors while minimizing the dose to normal tissues. Thus, IORT is capable of delivering higher total effective dose to the tumors bed and facilitate dose escalation without significantly increasing normal tissue complications, improving therapeutic ratio.

Because IORT radiation is targeted right at the tumor, the dose can be up to 2½ times higher than a safe dose of traditional radiation. This helps keeping cancer from coming back in the same place.

IORT has demonstrated its efficacy in a wide variety of tumors and cancers such as recurrent colorectal cancers, recurrent gynecological cancers, and soft-tissue tumors. Recently, it has emerged as a popular treatment option for selected, early-stage breast cancers, owing to the ability to complete the entire course of radiotherapy during surgery.

The factors driving the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market are growing prevalence of cancer diseases, supporting reimbursement policies for cancer patients, growing geriatric population that are most vulnerable to cancer, technology advancement in IORT, and growing collaboration of IORT market players with hospitals and other medical settings. While risk associated with high dose radiation exposure and challenges associated with brand equity may restrain the intraoperative radiation therapy market growth.

Scope of the Intraoperative radiation therapy Market

By method (into electron IORT, intraoperative brachytherapy, high dose-rate IORT, X-ray IORT, and others.), product (intraoperative radiation therapy devices, intraoperative radiation therapy accessories and software & services) type (portable and benchtop), application (breast cancer, brain tumor, head & neck cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, pediatric tumors, gynecological cancer, genitourinary cancers, upper gastro-intestinal tumors other cancer) end user (hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty center and others) and distribution channel (direct tender and retail sales)

Key Pointers Covered in Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Global Intraoperative radiation therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Global Intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, type, method, end user, distribution channel, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of method, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into electron IORT, intraoperative brachytherapy, high dose-rate IORT, X-ray IORT, and others. In 2021, X-ray IORT segment is expected to dominate the market due to wide acceptance of X-ray IORT as it is capable of delivering single precise high dose rate in minimum time.

On the basis of product, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into intraoperative radiation therapy devices, intraoperative radiation therapy accessories, and software & services. In 2021, the intraoperative radiation therapy devices segment is expected to dominate the intraoperative radiation therapy market as it is the major equipment which is required for IORT treatment for cancer patient.

On the basis of type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into portable and benchtop. In 2021, the portable segment is expected to dominate the market due to easy carry and transport options from one place to another.

On the basis of application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, head & neck cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, pediatric tumors, gynecological cancer, genitourinary cancers, upper gastro-intestinal tumors, and other cancers. In 2021, breast cancer segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in cases of breast cancer worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty centers, and others. In 2021, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market due to growing number of cancer patients’ treatment in hospitals.

On the basis of distribution channel, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2021, the direct tender segment is expected to dominate the market as it is an easy and convenient option to buy the product.

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market: Country Level Analysis

Global intraoperative radiation therapy market is analyzed and market size information is provided by region, product, type, method, end user, distribution channel, and application.

Countries covered in the global Intraoperative radiation therapy market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand. Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

China is dominating the intraoperative radiation therapy market with the highest CAGR and highest market share due to growing acceptance and wide usage of IORT in treating cancer patients in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Asia-Pacific brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

