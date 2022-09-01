Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market to surpass US$ 1,047.69 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global central fill pharmacy automation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 416.06 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market:

Key trends in the market include launch of technologically advanced solutions, increasing partnerships between market players, and growing healthcare expenditure by various healthcare regulatory organizations.

Increasing product launches of technologically advanced solutions is expected to fuel the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, iA, a provider of software-enabled pharmacy fulfilment and automation solutions, announced the introduction of three new solutions which are Pharmacy Fulfillment, SmartPod, a therapy management solution that aid in enhancing the pharmacist-patient relationship by helping pharmacies improve fulfilment efficiencies and manage inventory while enabling pharmacy providers the ability to offer greater patient choice.

Market players are involved in strategies such as partnerships, which is expected to drive growth of the global central fill pharmacy automation market over the forecast period. for instance, in february 2020, omnicell, inc., provider of medication management solutions, and geisinger, a health and wellness organization, announced their partnership to introduce Omnicell XT automated dispensing systems to improve nurse-pharmacy workflows and medication safety and security

Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure by various healthcare regulatory organizations in the U.S. is expected to drive the growth of global central fill pharmacy automation market. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ 2020 findings on the National Health Expenditure (NHE), hospital expenditure grew by 6.4% to US$ 1,270.1 billion in 2020, compared to the previous year 2019. Additionally, physician and clinical services expenditures grew 5.4% to US$ 809.5 billion in 2020, faster growth than the 4.2% in 2019.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing investments in R&D activities by market players is expected to augment the market growth over forecast period. For instance, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics (NCSES) within the National Science Foundation, in 2019, research and experimental development performed in the U.S. totaled around US$ 606.1 billion in 2018.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market include Omnicell, ARxIUM, ScriptPro, Cardinal Health, Parata Systems, RxSafe, LLC, Tension Packaging & Automation, McKesson Corporation, Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC, Quality Manufacturing Systems, Inc., Noritsu, Capsa Healthcare, Yuyama USA, and Catalyst Healthcare Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product Type: Automated Medication Dispensing System Integrated Workflow Automation Systems Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems Automated Table Top Counters Automated Medication Compounding Systems Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Others (fully-automatic vial-filling machine, etc.)



Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, By Application: Inpatient Pharmacy Outpatient Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy



Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



