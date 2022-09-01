Excipients Market By Origin, Application,Trends and to Hit USD 11,244.15 million by 2029

Excipients Market

Global Excipients Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The excipients market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11,244.15 million by 2028. Technological advancements in multifunctional excipients and increasing need for pharmaceutical products across varied therapeutic areas are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Excipients Market Overview:

Pharmaceutical excipients involve everything in a drug except that of the active pharmaceutical ingredients. These molecules don’t possess any medicinal property and are ultimately used for enhancing the physiological absorption of the drug. Excipients are inert in nature and it allows the drug molecule to apply to patients in the right form.

The technological advancements in multifunctional excipients act as a driver for the excipients market growth in the forecast period. The long duration of the drug development process is expected to hinder the excipients market in the forecast period. The strategic initiatives by market players act as an opportunity for the growth of the excipients market. The safety consideration in storage & transportation acts as a challenge for the growth of the excipients market.

The excipients market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the excipients market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Dow

Roquette Frères.

JRS PHARMA

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation (A Subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

BASF SE

Ashland

Kerry Group PLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Colorcon

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

ADM

Croda International Plc

BENEO

Avantor, Inc.

Omya AG

DFE Pharma

Pfanstiehl, Inc.

MEGGLE Group Wasserburg

Excipients Market Scope and Market Size

The excipients market is categorized into ten notable segments which are based on the origin, category, products, chemistry type, chemical synthesis, functionality, dosage forms, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of origin, the excipients market is segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2021, organic origin holds the highest market share due to non-toxic characteristic of organic chemicals used as excipients.

On the basis of category, the excipients market is segmented into primary excipients and secondary excipients. In 2021, primary excipients segment is dominating the market as the segment includes fillers, adhesives, lubricants and other crucial excipients.

On the basis of products, the excipients market is segmented into polymers, sugars, alcohols, minerals, gelatin and others. In 2021, polymers segment is dominating the market because polymers are used as gelatin shells in the manufacturing of capsules.

On the basis of chemistry type, the excipients market is segmented into plant, animals, synthetic and minerals. In 2021, plant segment is dominating the market due to less expensive, non-toxic nature, biodegradable in nature and do not show any adverse effects of side effect on the human beings.

On the basis of chemical synthesis, the excipients market is segmented into lactose monohydrate, sucralose, polysorbate, benzyl alcohol, cetosteary aclohol, soy lecithin, pregelatinized starch and others. In 2021, lactose monohydrate segment is dominating the market due to its multiple properties.

On the basis of functionality, the excipients market is segmented into binders and adhesives, disintegrants, coating material, disintegrants, solubilizers, flavors, sweetening agents, diluents, lubricants, buffers, emulsifying agents, preservatives, antioxidants, sorbents, solvents, emollients, glidients, chelating agents, antifoaming agents and others. In 2021, binders and adhesives segment is dominating the market due to its properties.

On the basis of dosage forms, the excipients market is segmented into solid, semi-solid and liquid. In 2021, solid segment is dominating the market as most of the excipients are used in manufacturing of solid dosage form.

On the basis of route of administration, the excipients market is segmented into oral excipients, topical excipients, parenteral excipients and other excipients. In 2021, oral excipients segment dominates in the market as majority of drugs including the first line therapy are available in the oral form with the highest effectiveness having strong onset of action.

On the basis of end user, the excipients market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract formulators, research organization and academics and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominates in the market as most of the excipients are used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies because these companies are responsible for the production of medicines in all dosage forms such as solid, semi-solid and liquid.

On the basis of distribution channel, the excipients market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tender segment is dominating in the market as it is the primary source of distribution of excipients.

Excipients Market Country Level Analysis

The excipients market is analysed and market size information is provided based on the country, origin, category, products, chemistry type, chemical synthesis, functionality, dosage forms, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global excipients market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is dominating in North America excipients market due to technological advancements in multifunctional excipients and increasing need for pharmaceutical products across varied therapeutic areas. Germany is dominating in the Europe excipients market with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period due to innovations in biopharmaceuticals, rising focus on orphan drugs and technological advancements in multifunctional excipients. In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating the market due to increasing demand & availability of generic drugs and innovation in biopharmaceuticals.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global & Regional Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

