Medical Equipment Rental Market Size is projected to Reach USD 79.87 billion by 2029, growing at a Healthy CAGR of 5.10%

Medical Equipment Rental Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical equipment rental market which was USD 53.65 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 79.87 billion by 2029.

The wide ranging Medical Equipment Rental market report contains market insights and analysis for Medical Equipment Rental industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis.

Download Sample Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-equipment-rental-market

Medical Equipment Rental Market Overview

Medical equipment leasing as a means of acquiring medical gadgets is still a resource that hospitals are attempting to use to aid with these issues. According to the research, the medical equipment rental business grew by 2.9 percent in 2018 to USD 4 billion in sales. Furthermore, the geriatric population is growing, with the world's aged population growing rapidly. Today, 8.5 percent of the world's population (617 million) is 65 or older.

The leasing or renting of medical equipment is known as medical equipment rental. Medical equipment rental or leasing has become a popular alternative to purchasing for a variety of end-users, including medical institutions and others. Medical equipment is available for rent on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Following Manufacturers Are Covered In This Report:

Apria Healthcare Group, Inc. (U.S), Centric Health Ltd. (Canada), Hill-ROM Services, Inc. (U.S), Nunn’s Home Medical Equipment (U.S), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (U.S), US Med-Equip, Inc. (U.S), Universal Health Services, Inc. (U.S), Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. (U.K), Walgreen Co. (U.S), Westside Medical Supply, Inc. (U.S), China Huarong Financial Leasing Co. Ltd., (China), Meridian Group International (U.S), Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (Japan), MediCapital Rent (Netherlands), General Electric (U.K)

Global Medical Equipment Rental Market Segmented By:

Type

Personal / Home care Equipment

Electronic / Digital Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Durable Medical Equipment

Long Term Care

Acute Care

Emergency and Trauma

Storage and Transport

End-user

Personal / Home Care Medical Equipment Rental

Chronic and Geriatric Patients

Preventive Care / Monitoring

Short Term and Outpatient Care

Institutional Medical Equipment Rental

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Medical Nursing Homes

Medical Research Laboratories/Institutions



Medical Equipment Rental Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for home healthcare

The global medical equipment rental industry is expected to develop due to increased demand for home healthcare services as a result of reduced hospital stays during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Furthermore, in the approaching years, an increase in the number of disabled and senior patients is expected to increase demand for rental equipment.

Rising incidences of disorders

The number of disabled people is increasing due to rising rates of skeletal and neurological problems and muscular dystrophy. Patients with various chronic illnesses choose to receive therapy at home to avoid lengthy hospital stays. In order to avoid lengthy hospital stays, these patients might hire a variety of medical devices. This element is likely to help the medical equipment rental industry grow in the coming years.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Chronic medical disorders include high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases necessitate ongoing monitoring. Furthermore, the American Diabetes Association predicts that by 2050, one out of every three persons in the United States would have diabetes. The rising number of persons diagnosed with these diseases is driving demand for home health care medical devices and services, which is expected to fuel demand for medical equipment rental. As a result of the rising number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases, various home care medical devices such as rehabilitation devices, diabetes supplies, and mobility devices are becoming more popular.

Rising geriatric population

People's life expectancy has increased as a result of medical advancements, with an increasing number of people living above the age of 50. The United Nations estimates that the number of persons aged 60 and more would rise from 841 million in 2013 to over 2 billion by 2050. Changing demographics and an ageing population are pushing a significant portion of the population into higher sickness classifications, requiring ongoing medical care.

Complete Report Is Available (Including Full TOC, List Of Tables & Figures, Graphs, And Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-equipment-rental-market

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Medical Equipment Rental market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

This report analyzed five years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the Medical Equipment Rental market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Global Medical Equipment Rental Market

Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Market Opportunity: Emerging Markets

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Request for Customization this report – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-equipment-rental-market

