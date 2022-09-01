Microgreens Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.89 Billion with Demand & Revenue Forecast By 2029

Microgreens Market

Microgreens will Grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.Microgreens are tiny, tender vegetable greens that grow about 1-3 inches tall.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chefs and cooks drive the microgreens market by using them as flavour enhancers and for garnishing purpose which driving new growth within this segment . These microgreens are processed into oils and ingredients for consumer products such as shampoo and skincare. Microgreens are high in vitamin A and B, as well as many other micro elements, making them an appealing ingredient for personal care product manufacturers. This is expected to increase demand for microgreens in the future. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the microgreens market was valued at USD 1.276 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Microgreens are small, tender vegetable greens that grow to be about 1-3 inches tall. They consist of two fully developed cotyledon leaves and they are harvested within 7-14 days after germination. Due to their intense aromatic flavour and variety of colours and textures, microgreens are primarily used to enhance the colour, texture, or flavour of various foods such as pasta, pizza, omelettes, and salads. They contain several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Global Microgreens market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to microgreens market.

COVID-19 Impact Microgreens Market

Do-it-yourself microgreens have provided a sustainable alternative as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people's attitudes toward their food shopping habits. Microgreens do not directly combat the virus, but they do help indirectly by protecting organs through antioxidant properties, strengthening one's immune system, and aiding in the development of a first-line defence system against the virus. As a result, the market for microgreens experienced increased consumer demand and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Recent development

AeroFarms, a leader in indoor vertical farming, will distribute leafy greens to more than 350 Stop & Shop Stores in the Northeast and New England regions, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, in 2021.

Precision Indoor Plants and Aerofarms will collaborate on the Lettuce Project in December 2020. This project employs cutting-edge indoor agriculture science and technology to increase the shelf-life of lettuce, resulting in more marketable food for consumers, less waste, and higher profits for farmers.

Living Earth Farm began testing retail products in health food stores in January 2019 with three flagship products: micro basil, micro cilantro, and rainbow micro mix.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microgreens-market

Some of the Top companies Of Microgreens in this Market includes:

DÜMMEN ORANGE (U.S)

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Beekenkamp Group (Netherlands)

Hofland flowering plants (Netherlands)

SAKATA (U.S)

DUTCH FLOWER GROUP (Netherlands)

MARGINPAR BV (Netherlands)

Walter Blom Plants BV (Netherlands)

Selecta Klemm (Germany)

Double H Nurseries Ltd, (U.K)

ARCANGELI GIOVANNI (Italy)

KP Holland (Netherlands)

Ball Horticultural Company (U.S)

Global Microgreens Market Segmentation:

Microgreens market is segmented on the basis of type, farming, growth medium and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Broccoli

Lettuce and Chicory

Arugula

Basil

Fennel

Carrots

Sunflower

Radish

Peas

Farming

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Growth medium

Peat Moss

Soil

Coconut Coir

Tissue Paper

Other Growth Mediums

Microgreens Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Microgreens market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, farming, growth medium and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the microgreens market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is the largest market for microgreens due to the growing interest in organic farming and healthy food options. This is due to people's increased health consciousness and interest in organic foods. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing microgreen regional market during the forecast period. Microgreens are nutritious and simple to grow, and they can be grown in homes with small yards or gardens. This is especially true in developing countries such as India and China, where living and yard space is limited.

Access Full Report, Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-microgreens-market

Research Methodology: Global Microgreens Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Opportunity

The retail sector is rapidly expanding, and online stores are displacing traditional brick-and-mortar stores. To keep up with the demand for their products, online stores must increase their inventory more than ever. This opens up a huge market for microgreens. Microgreens are extremely important in the health industry because they can be consumed raw and do not require much preparation or cooking. Due to their small size, they are easy to transport and grow in a small area of a home or greenhouse.

Restraints

High initial investments, high production costs, and a lack of distribution channels are the major factors limiting the growth of the microgreen market. Aside from that, certain nutrient deficiencies in the soil and a lack of awareness about microgreens pose a threat to the market. Furthermore, unorganised market management, rising demand for non-GMO micro greens, and a shortage of skilled labor are limiting the growth of the microgreens market.

To check the complete Table of Content click here: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-microgreens-market

