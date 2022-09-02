The Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi as the Finalist in the 2022 Book Award Contest

Readers Favourite Award 2022 The Unfakeable Code®, Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms by Tony Jeton Selimi

Readers Favourite Award 2022 The Unfakeable Code®, Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms by Tony Jeton Selimi

The Unfakeable Code® - The New Book by Tony J. Selimi

The Unfakeable Code® - The New Book by Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi Author Photo

Tony J. Selimi Author Photo

The Multi-Award-Winning book The Unfakeable Code© Competed & Won the Finalist Title against thousands of books in the Readers' Favorite 2022 Book Award Contest

A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence.”
— Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover The Secret to Reclaim Your Power, Becoming a Better Leader and Live Prudently by Being Real!

Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Unfakeable Code©" by Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author and Consultant, Won the Finalist Award in the Non-Fiction - New Age category in its annual international book award contest 2022, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/3991073854.

The book challenges readers to ditch the mask they have been wearing and embrace who they are and shares some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.

The Reader's Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, from new independent authors to NYT bestsellers and celebrities. Readers' Favorite is one of the most critical book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins. They have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

Selimi's Multi-Award-Winning and Mind-Illuminating book The Unfakeable Code© competed and won the Finalist title against thousands of books of the same genre submitted by independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the ﬁrst-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America).

"When the right books are picked as winners, we pay attention. We will be spreading the word about Readers' Favorite." --Karen A., Editor for Penguin Random House.

The book is also an Amazon bestseller in four categories, was awarded the Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and a Winner of USA Book 2021 Award, Top Shelf Magazine, Maincreast Media Book and Book Excellence Award Winner 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.

The Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® - Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms." as a well-researched, skilfully written book redefining the healthy body-mind-soul connection. It is filled with lessons on authenticity, growth, inner freedom, meaningful work, and much more. The author writes confidently and in crisp and upbeat prose, connecting with readers through a conversational tone and sharing real-life examples and experiences that drive the message home to readers in a compelling manner.

A powerful guide to knowing the Secret to Reclaim Your Power, Becoming a Better Leader and Live Prudently by Being Real! By learning the antidote to living with a 'mask' and fake-it-till-you-make-it culture. Combining over 30 years of research, studies and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology to help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.

Tony Jeton Selimi has a compelling message for contemporary readers; it is hard to ignore the confident voice and the book's clear message. The Unfakeable Code©: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is one of those rare books that transform lives —easy to read and packed with beautiful insights.

You'll Discover How To:

• Handle Judgments and Rejections Easily and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
• Stop Being a People-pleaser and Honor Your Truth
• Use Your Emotions Intelligently
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential

And More!

Here's What Experts Have To Say About The Book:

"An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." - Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International

"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute

You can learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi and The Unfakeable Code® Finalist Award at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-unfakeable-code, where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author's website https://tonyselimi.com.

224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021

To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras and other bookings; please contact Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +44 207 828 5005

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

So Magnificent, Yet So Out of Control - The Unfakeable Code® book by Tony Jeton Selimi

You just read:

The Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi as the Finalist in the 2022 Book Award Contest

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005 info@tonyselimi.com
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
The Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi as the Finalist in the 2022 Book Award Contest
Award-Winning Book The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi Reveals The Secret to Having it all by Being REAL
The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi Wins The Top Shelf Magazine Book Awards 2022 in Four Categories
View All Stories From This Author