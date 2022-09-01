Cocoa & Chocolate Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cocoa & Chocolate Market was valued at US$ 123.89 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at around CAGR 22.85% during 2021-2026.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Cocoa & Chocolate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Changing tastes & preferences of people, expanding cuisine culture, ameliorating retail infrastructure in developing nations, health benefits associated with moderate consumption of chocolate, soaring disposable income levels, proliferating population, the rising popularity of confectioneries among millennials, and quick urbanization are the factors said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Cocoa & Chocolate Market. Augmenting unemployment, soaring inflation, and environmental catastrophes are said to reduce market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cocoa & Chocolate Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Cocoa & Chocolate Market based on nature can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021. organic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Cocoa & Chocolate Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and e-commerce. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. online is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Cocoa & Chocolate Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021.
4. According to a report, Switzerland is by far the biggest chocolate consumer with a per capita consumption of nearly 9 kg followed by Germany and Austria with 7.9 kg and 8.1 kg per capita consumption. Moreover, Ireland, France, Norway, and many other European countries have a sizable annual chocolate consumption.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry are -
