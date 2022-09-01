Parkinson’s Disease Market with Size, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2028

Parkinson's Disease Market

DBMR report on Parkinson's disease market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period.

Global Parkinson's Disease market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the Parkinson's Disease industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects.

Key Companies in the Market Include

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Impax Laboratories LLC, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health, Lundbeck, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, UCB S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., WOCKHARDT, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED and Apotex Inc

Parkinson’s Disease Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class (Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors, COMT-Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs)

By Medical Devices (Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices, Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) Delivery Devices)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, Subcutaneous, Intestinal Infusion, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Clinics)

Market Overview

Parkinson’s disease refers to the combination of progressive, degenerative neurological motor disorder which generally affects the dopaminergic cells of the brain. Some of the common symptoms of the neurological disorder are rigidity, bradykinesia, tremors and postural volatility. The disease is known to affect the patient’s facial expressions, hand & leg movements as worsens with the increase in age.

The rise in the prevalence of Parkinson's disease among population across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of Parkinson's disease market. The increase in demand for combination treatments that assist in neural transplantation, prolonged action of unremitting dopaminergic stimulation medicines and gene therapy and initiatives by government bodies through the form of funding accelerate the Parkinson's disease market growth. The increase in number of patient visits to the hospital owing to the availability of diagnostic laboratories and rise in usage of L-Dopa, a symptomatic dopamine replacement treatment along with nigrostriatal system further influences the Parkinson's disease market. Additionally, improving healthcare system, growth in population, research and development activities and rise in healthcare expenditure positively affect the Parkinson's disease market. Furthermore, patent expiry of branded drugs and strong drug pipeline extend profitable opportunities to the Parkinson's disease market players in the forecast period.

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook. Market segmentation opportunities and disruptive technologies, company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview of market supply and demand. The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Parkinson’s Disease industry.

Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the Radiation Therapy Devices Industry, including its product specifcations by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD).

Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the Parkinson’s Disease Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.

Company & Brand Share Analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Parkinson’s Disease Market reveals how much market dynamics and trends is captured by major players

Market Trends: Parkinson’s Disease Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology.

Market Consumption by demographics: The Market shares and strategies study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers.

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Parkinson’s Disease Market Country Level Analysis

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The Report Includes

The analyzing tools like SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces tool are utilized to get a clear picture of the Parkinson’s Disease market.

It develops and modifies business strategies by employing the growth analysis of the changing competitive dynamics of the industry.

The research methods and tools used to analyze the studies are primary and secondary research.

It encourages the global market decision by an in-depth 8-year forecast along with predictions of market size.

Futuristic outlook on factors driving and restraining the growth of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding.

Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the Parkinson’s Disease market trends.

Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry.

In-depth analysis of Parkinson’s Disease market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies.

How Parkinson’s Disease market report is beneficial to stakeholders?

It gives the answers to solve business challenges more quickly.

This market research report not only saves hours of time, but also add credibility to the work done such as refining the business plan, preparing a presentation for an important client, or making recommendations to an executive.

The report is useful to outline target audiences for clients before beginning any advertising campaign.

Market research report helps validate information gathered through primary sources.

The report gives a holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry.

