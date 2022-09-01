N,N-Diethanol-P-Toluidine Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Surging Adoption of N,N-Diethanol-P-Toluidine as Tertiary Amine in N,N-Diethanol-P-Toluidine MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine is a free radical curing and polymerization catalyst used in various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and more. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine market, owing to the growing paints and coatings industry in the region. For instance, according to the Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), in 2019, the total synthetic resin base paints and coating manufactured in Japan was 1,101,715 tons, which was about 1.2% higher when compared with 2018.
2. The factors such as increased demand from the packaging sector and the booming construction industry construction are fueling the demand for adhesives. As a result of such growth, it is projected that the demand for N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine will grow, which will fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period.
3. Moreover, the surging demand for the unsaturated polyester due to the growth of the automotive, electrical & electronics, and more such industries is accelerating the global N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine market growth.
4. Also, the increasing use of N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine as a tertiary amine for reducing the number of disinfection byproducts is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Unsaturated polyester segment held a significant share in the global N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Paints and Coatings segment held a significant share in the global N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. paint and coatings sales in the UK increased by 24% compared to the same period in 2020.
3. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the global N,N-diethanol-p-toluidine market in 2021 up to 48%, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the N,N-Diethanol-P-Toluidine industry are -
1. BASF
2. GFS Chemicals
3. Hangzhou J&H Chemical
4. C/D/N Isotopes Inc
5. LANXESS
