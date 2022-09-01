Citrus Fiber Market Size Expected to Reach US$427.6 million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Swift migrations, changing tastes and preferences, and a hike in disposable income levels are expected to boost citrus fiber market demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the citrus fiber market size is estimated to reach $427.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Busy lifestyles, augmenting health consciousness among consumers, broadening demand for confectionery and RTE beverages, growing veganism, improving disposable income levels in developing countries, and urbanization are the factor set to drive the growth of the Citrus Fiber Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the citrus fiber market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North American Citrus Fiber Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high living standards, comfortable disposable incomes because of affluent economies, and health attentiveness among people.
2. Mounting merger and acquisition activities, widescale usage in confectionery and bakery items, surging demand for dietary fibers, broadening disposable incomes, rising living standards of people in developing countries, a spike in the prevalence of life-threatening complications such as heart attack, cancer, diabetes, and growing old-age population are said to be pre-eminent drivers leading the growth of Citrus Fiber Market. Overwhelming inflation rates in the wake of fueling crude oil prices, intensifying unemployment, and environmental catastrophes are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Citrus Fiber Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511196
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Citrus Fiber Market based on the type can be further segmented into Tangerines/Mandarins, Lemon, Orange, Lime, Grapefruit, and Others. The orange segment held the largest share in 2021. Oranges are of utmost usefulness in reducing the risk of developing cancer and maintaining stable blood pressure. Nevertheless, grapefruit is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Citrus Fiber Market based on the application can be further segmented into Personal care, Animal feed, Meat replacement, Confectionery and Bakery, Seasonings and Sauces, Beverages, and Others. The confectionery and bakery segment held the largest share in 2021. The food and beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as high health awareness among people, quality lifestyles, widescale obesity, and augmenting demand for food and beverages which are fortified.
4. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the gigantic population, rising middle-class, the proliferating geriatric population in Japan and China, growing demand for confectionery and bakery items as disposable income levels are on the rise, and rapid migration of people from rural areas to metropolitan cities in search of employment are the factors propelling the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the citrus fiber industry are -
1. Carlina Ingredients
2. DuPont de Nemours Inc.
3. Cargill Inc.
4. Citrus Extracts LLC.
5. Herbafood Ingredients GmbH
Click on the following link to buy the citrus fiber Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511196
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Citrus Flavours Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Citrus-Flavours-Market-Research-508111
B. Organic Food & Beverages Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7434/organic-food-and-beverages-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn