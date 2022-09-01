PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

September 1, 2022 Robin, Mamumuno sa Ikatlong Pagdinig sa Posibleng Pag-Amyenda sa Saligang Batas sa Biyernes Mananatiling patas ang mga pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes sa pamumuno ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para sa posibleng pagbabago sa ating Saligang Batas - kasama ang pagdinig na itinakda para sa Biyernes, Setyembre 2. Tiniyak ito ni Padilla Miyerkules ng gabi, nang binanggit niya na magpapatawag pa rin ang komite niya ng eksperto sa Saligang Batas, at pati ang mga pro-federalism at pro-1987 Constitution. Dagdag ng mambabatas, maaaring gawin sa malalayong lugar ang ilang pagdinig para maintindihan ng karaniwang Pilipino sa probinsya ang mga iminungkahi na pagbabago sa Konstitusyon. "Ayaw kong isipin ng mga tao din na maging one-sided tayo. Hindi ito ipapatawag natin puro federalist lang. Ipatatawag din natin ang naniniwala sa 1987 Constitution at ito ay gagawin natin ang hearing na ito sa malalayong lugar," aniya sa panayam sa NET-25. Magkakaroon muli ng pagdinig ang komite ni Padilla sa Biyernes, Setyembre 2. Kasama sa mga inaasahang dumalo ay sina: * National Security Adviser Dr. Clarita Carlos

* Prof. Solita Monsod

* Mr. Orion Perez Dumdum ng Constitutional Reform and Rectification for Economic Competitiveness and Transformation (CoRRECT). Sa mga nakaraang pagdinig, inimbita ang mga dalubhasa na parehong pabor at hindi sa pagbabago sa Saligang Batas. Iginiit ni Padilla na ang mga pagdinig ay para sa kaunlaran ng bayan, at hindi sa bangayan. Dagdag niya, layon ng mga pagdinig ang mag-ipon ng kaalaman para sa dulo ay alam nila kung ano ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan sa ngayon. Robin to Chair Third Charter Change Hearing Friday As he prepares to chair another hearing on the matter on Friday, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla reassured the public of fairness from the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes in tackling possible amendments to the 1987 Constitution. Padilla said his committee will continue to invite experts on the Constitution, including those who are in favor of a shift to federalism and those who do not favor changes to the 1987 Constitution. He added some future hearings may be held in remote areas so Filipinos in the provinces will understand the issue. "Ayaw kong isipin ng mga tao din na maging one-sided tayo. Hindi ito ipapatawag natin puro federalist lang. Ipatatawag din natin ang naniniwala sa 1987 Constitution at ito ay gagawin natin ang hearing na ito sa malalayong lugar (I do not want the people to think we are one-sided. We are inviting not only federalists but also those who believe the 1987 Constitution should not be changed. We will conduct some hearings in remote areas)," he said in an interview aired Wednesday night on NET-25. For Friday's hearing, the committee has invited resource persons including: * National Security Adviser Dr. Clarita Carlos

* Prof. Solita Monsod

* Mr. Orion Perez Dumdum of the Constitutional Reform and Rectification for Economic Competitiveness and Transformation (CoRRECT). In past hearings, the committee had invited experts who are both in favor and not in favor of amendments to the Constitution. Padilla stressed the hearings are for national progress and not for bickering. He added the hearings aim to gather information on how the Constitution can be enhanced to address the problems facing the country.