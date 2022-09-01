Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the further absence of ES Rodriguez at sugar probe

September 1, 2022
September 1, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE FURTHER ABSENCE OF ES RODRIGUEZ AT SUGAR PROBE

Why would ES Rodriguez be an exemption? Wala pang 100 days, may excuse letter agad? Attendance na lang, hindi pa magawa. Takot ba sa recitation?

Napakasimple ng pinapagawa ng Blue Ribbon. As far as I am concerned, my motion, carried by my colleagues, stands. The Executive Secretary should present himself before the Blue Ribbon. There were high-ranking officials and cabinet secretaries who personally faced various allegations before the Blue Ribbon such as then Vice President Jejomar Binay and ES Jojo Ochoa. So, I hope we get a chance to carry out our mandate dahil nag-aabang ng paliwanag ang industriya ng agrikultura at mamamayang Pilipino.

Kagabi lang ay released na ang barko na pinagbintangang may smuggled sugar dahil okay naman pala ang papeles. Someone seems to be feeding Malacanang misleading information, and now the question is, what are the motivations behind it? Habang patuloy na hindi humaharap si ES, lalong dumarami ang mga hinala. Walang nasasagot na tanong ang pag-iwas.

Huwag naman sanang umabot sa puntong mapipilitan pa ang mga miyembro ng komite na mag-issue ng subpoena para lang pumunta si ES.

