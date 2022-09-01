Auxins Market to Reach US$1.1 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising Demand for High-Quality and Quantity of Crops is Driving the Auxins Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Auxins Market size is forecast to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing demand for auxins for the purpose of root initiation, cell enlargement, and bud formation is driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The North American region dominates the global auxins market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the organic food industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2022, the government announced an investment of up to US$103,400 for the Organic Federation of Canada to enable a new collaboration that will promote sustainability and growth for Canada's organics industry.
2. Rapidly rising demand for global auxins to meet the growing demand for high-quality and quantity of crops has driven the growth of the global auxins market.
3. The increasing demand for global auxins in textile sector, due to its usage in cotton production, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the global auxins market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the usage of conventional agricultural products can hinder the growth of the global auxins market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Natural segment held the largest share in the global auxins market in 2021. Natural auxins are found naturally in plants such as indole-3-acetic acid (IAA), indole butyric acid (IBA), phenylacetic acid, and others.
2. Fruits and Vegetables segment held the largest share in the global auxins market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.
3. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian Organic Sector is forecasted to reach the Rs 75,000 crore (US$ 10.73 billion) by 2025 from Rs 2,700 crore (US$ 386.32 million) in 2015.
4. North American region dominated the global auxins market with a share of 38.7% in the year 2021. The North American region is predicted to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for auxins in Canada and USA.
5. According to government of Canada, in 2021, the government invested up to US$297,330 for the Prairie Organic Development Fund (PODF) to enable farmers to adopt best practices in organic farming production.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Auxins industry are -
1. Crop Care Australasia Pty Ltd.
2. DuPont
3. Nufarm Ltd.
4. Redox Industries Limited
5. Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd.
