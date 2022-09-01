Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,998 in the last 365 days.

Cuban official praises close ties with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, September 1 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal has highlighted the comprehensive and close-knit cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba through different channels, including between the two countries’ Parties, States, Governments, and foreign ministries.

Deputy Minister Peñalver Portal is paying an official visit to Việt Nam from August 28 to September 1 to co-chair the 7th political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency, he said the fraternal solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba, founded by late Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and peoples, has become a traditional and sustainable relationship that needs to be maintained and passed down to future generations.

He revealed that a number of high-level meetings and visits by the countries’ leaders will take place in the time ahead, adding they will jointly hold a ceremony in 2023 to mark 50 years since President Fidel Castro’s historic visit to the liberated zone in the south of Việt Nam.

Talking about economic and trade ties, he noted Việt Nam and Cuba have been implementing major projects in agriculture, food security, energy, construction and biotechnology. Việt Nam is currently the biggest investor and the second largest trading partner of Cuba in Asia.

The two countries’ special relations can be seen in their mutual assistance in the COVID-19 fight, Peñalver Portal went on, saying Việt Nam donated tens of thousands of tonnes of rice to Cuban people while the Caribbean nation donated vaccines and sent experts to help the Southeast Asian country fight the pandemic.

Shortly after the oil terminal fire in Matanzas province, Việt Nam extended sympathies to Cuba and was one of the first countries to make donations to the Cuban people’s efforts to address the consequences, he added.

The official appreciated the Vietnamese people’s warm sentiment and solidarity with Cuba.

He added that with a dynamic and successful economy, Việt Nam is an example for his country to follow as it updates its socialist socio-economic model. — VNS

 

You just read:

Cuban official praises close ties with Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.