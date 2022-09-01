Submit Release
Party, State leaders pay tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh

VIETNAM, September 1 -  

HÀ NỘI – A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday (September 1) on the occasion of the 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022).

The delegation included Politburo member and President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

The delegation paid respect to President Hồ Chí Minh, a genius leader and a national hero who has devoted his entire life to the Vietnamese country and people, leading the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories. His ideology and career are invaluable asset and the torch lighting the path to future of the Vietnamese people.

The leaders pledged that the entire Party, people and army will unite and make utmost efforts to seize opportunities and overcome difficulties to continue realising the noble goals of the August Revolution, building and safeguarding a peaceful, independent and unified Việt Nam with territorial integrity, prosperous people and a fair, democratic, civilized society.

Also on Thursday morning, a delegation of the Central Military Commission - Defence Ministry, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, the Foreign Ministry, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee of Hà Nội paid respect to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.

