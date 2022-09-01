Country Music Rising Star Kate Boytek Highlighted As Covergirl By Authority Magazine
Recently named “One of the Top 10 Independent Artists Right Now” by the Boots and Whiskey podcast and Beats, Beers and Bonfires lifestyle site.
What can I say about this West Virginia native other than, if you don’t know about her, what are you doing?”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As her star begins to climb and the music business takes notice, country music star Kate Boytek continues to see her industry stock rise, being honored as the August 2022 cover star by Authority Magazine. In addition, Ms. Boytek is interviewed as one of "Nashville's Rising Stars" this month and continues to garner critical acclaim for her incredible music and energetic and confident stage presence.
— Beats, Beers and Bonfires
“What an incredible honor to be featured by Authority, and to be given the opportunity to share part of my story with them”, said Boytek, who was also recently named “One of the Top 10 Independent Artists Right Now” by the Boots and Whiskey podcast and Beats, Beers and Bonfires lifestyle site.
Kate continues to tour the country ahead of her debut album HELL OR HIGH WATER, planned for later this year. For further information, please visit: https://www.kateboytekofficial.com/.
Boytek is managed by National Conference of Personal Managers V.P. Burke Allen from Allen Artists in Washington, DC, and is under an artist development deal with Bernard Porter’s PCG Universal in Nashville.
Bio:
Singer/songwriter Kate Boytek hit the stage for the first time at the tender age of five during her local country fair talent show.
Singing opportunities were few and far between in Kate's tiny hometown of Logan, West Virginia, nestled deep in the Appalachian coalfields. Kate sang at dozens of local charity events, directed her church choir, and eventually attracted the attention of West Virginia native and legendary Grand Ole Opry and Bradley's Barn audio engineer Vic Gabany.
With Vic's help and guidance from her late musical director and drummer Scotty Hawkins (Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks), Boytek pursued her dream in Nashville and appeared with country hitmakers Tyler Farr, Eric Paslay, Trick Pony, and others.
But like a sad country song, Kate's life in music was turned upside down when she was forced to walk away from her dreams for almost a decade.
Now a wiser and more seasoned artist, Kate Boytek has re-emerged with a songwriting style that is both fresh and contemporary and yet has echoes of the classic singer-songwriters from the 1970s.
Boytek's upcoming debut album will include tracks written by Kate along with veteran songsmiths, including Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Sister Hazel), Kim McLean (Loretta Lynn, Trisha Yearwood, and Tim McGraw), Brian Carper (Aaron Lewis). With career guidance from veteran music executives Bernard Porter (Jason Aldean) and Burke Allen (America's Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.).
With a treasure chest of first-class songs and a personality that shines through like few others, Kate Boytek's career, like the title of one of her new tracks, is poised to go anywhere. And we'll be watching.
Kate Boytek- Til The Whiskey Runs Dry